SE Asia Stocks-Sentiment sours as Wall St slump hits Asian shares

* Philippines on track to gain for 5th straight session * Singapore shares drop as much as 1.4 pct * Malaysia, Indonesia stock markets closed By Aman Swami Nov 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers, after a selloff in U.S. technology shares led to a slump on Wall Street. U.S. stocks plunged on Monday as investors dumped Apple Inc , internet and other technology shares, further shaking confidence in a group of stocks that has propelled the long bull market. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.3 percent on Tuesday. Singapore shares led losses in the region, dropping as much as 1.4 percent, with financials dragging down the city-state's benchmark index. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp shed as much as 2.5 percent, while rival United Overseas Bank Ltd fell 1.7 percent. The Philippine stock index edged higher, set to extend their gains to more than 6 percent over five consecutive winning sessions. The central bank's policy tightening move late last week has helped Philippine stocks claw back some of their losses over the last two months. Investors are optimistic about the market's prospects, said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst with RCBC Securities, adding that recent losses have made Philippine stock valuations more attractive in comparison with their regional peers. "Investors are drawing some confidence for a couple of reasons, the steady inflow of remittances from abroad... and also crude oil prices which have significantly declined recently and this is a positive for the country which practically imports 100 percent of its oil from abroad," he said. Thai shares dropped 0.7 percent, weighed down by losses in materials and industrial stocks. Airports of Thailand PCL shed as much as 1.2 percent, while Advanced Info Service PCL fell 1.1 percent. Vietnam shares edged lower, with financials dragging the index. Malaysian and Indonesian stock markets were closed on account of holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0345 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3029.72 3065.07 -1.15 Bangkok 1624.52 1636.48 -0.73 Manila 7287.78 7270.26 0.24 Ho Chi Minh 914.39 916.06 -0.18 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3029.72 3402.92 -10.97 Bangkok 1624.52 1753.71 -7.37 Manila 7287.78 8558.42 -14.85 Jakarta 6005.297 6355.654 -5.51 Kuala Lumpur 1710.71 1796.81 -4.79 Ho Chi Minh 914.39 984.24 -7.10 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)