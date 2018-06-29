FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
June 29, 2018 / 4:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Set for steep quarterly losses; Malaysia rallies from 1-1/2-yr low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Malaysia posts biggest pct gain in over 2-1/2 years
    * Malaysian power utility Tenaga Nasional surges on tariff
move
    * Indonesian stocks gain ahead of cbank rate decision

    By Ambar Warrick
    June 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares bounced back on Friday
from their lowest close in one-and-a-half years, on strong gains
in power utility Tenaga Nasional, the index's third largest
stock, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets firmed in
the final trading session of the quarter.
    Asian share markets rallied from nine-month lows, after
China eased foreign investment limits, but underlying sentiment
was dampened by worries over trade frictions a week before
initial U.S. and Chinese tariffs were set to take effect.
 
    "Asian bourses may see a small reprieve into the monthend
amid more positive overnight cues from Wall Street. Key to watch
today is the Bank of Indonesia rate decision," OCBC said in a
note.
    Wall Street rose overnight, lending some support to
sentiment in Asia. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose about 1 percent.
    However, Southeast Asian stock markets were set to log
substantial quarterly losses, as trade tensions between the two
largest economies in the world took their toll. A volley of
tariffs between the United States and China had prompted a mass
exodus from the region's risky assets.
    Malaysian stocks jumped as much as 2.2 percent,
their biggest intraday percentage gain since September 2015. The
market fell to a 1-1/2-year closing low on Thursday. 
    Tenaga Nasional Bhd surged 8.4 percent and was the
biggest boost to the Malaysian benchmark. The company revised
its tariffs on Friday and said that it would charge non-domestic
customers an additional surcharge for the July-December period.
(bit.ly/2N5X6Yd)                 
    The index was on track to post a 9 percent loss for the
second quarter.
    Indonesian shares rose about 0.9 percent, with
financials and consumer staples taking the lead. Bank Mandiri
 rose 2.3 percent, while Unilever Indonesia
gained 0.9 percent.
    Bank Indonesia, which increased its key interest rate twice
during May, is likely to raise it again when it meets on Friday,
a Reuters poll showed. The bank has been struggling to stabilise
a plunging rupiah.
    Indonesian stocks were on track to post a more than 7
percent decline for the quarter.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change as at 0340 GMT                            
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3276.03   3257.57         0.57
 Bangkok                1592.32   1599.54         -0.45
 Manila                 7140.22   7066.57         1.04
 Jakarta                5716.183  5667.319        0.86
 Kuala Lumpur           1700      1665.68         2.06
 Ho Chi Minh            954.12    957.35          -0.34
                                                  
 Change on year                                   
 Market                 Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore              3276.03   3402.92         -3.73
 Bangkok                1592.32   1753.71         -9.20
 Manila                 7140.22   8558.42         -16.57
 Jakarta                5716.183  6355.654        -10.06
 Kuala Lumpur           1700      1796.81         -5.39
 Ho Chi Minh            954.12    984.24          -3.06
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.