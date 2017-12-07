FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore extends fall into fourth session; Philippines up
#Asia
December 7, 2017 / 9:58 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore extends fall into fourth session; Philippines up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Nikhil Nainan
    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Singapore shares fell for a fourth
straight session on Thursday, dragged down by industrials and
financials, while Philippine stocks rose for a second time in
three days.
    Asian shares hovered above two-month lows as some high-tech
bellwethers bounced back after a searing sell-off although
softer oil and copper prices and uncertainty over U.S. policy
kept many investors cautious.
    Investors are looking to final tax reform legislation in the
United States, where a potential U.S. government shutdown looms
if Congress fails to agree on a spending package.

    Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index, which had shed
1.5 percent this week as of Wednesday's close, closed 0.3
percent lower.
    "Yesterday was quite bad… I guess it was part of the broader
selloff… So I think now it's just waiting for the next catalyst,
which is the Senate and House having to reconcile their tax
bill," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities in Singapore.
    Jardine Matheson Holdings dropped 2.2 percent and
Jardine Strategic Holdings declined 2.9 percent.
    However, property stocks rose with City Developments
 climbing 4.6 percent. 
    "They are probably rangebound at this level, so I think you
are starting to see investors coming in, in view of the positive
outlook over the next few years for property," Ng added.
    Philippine shares closed more than half a percent
higher, helped by gains in telecom and energy stocks. 
    PLDT Inc rose 1.7 percent, while Semirara Mining
and Power Corp jumped 7 percent.
    Indonesian shares closed 0.5 percent lower, snapping
three consecutive sessions of gains, with financials leading the
decline. 
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
dropped 0.6 percent.
    Malaysian stocks closed little changed with a 6
percent rise in Sime Darby Plantation negating losses
in Telekom Malaysia and IJM Corp Bhd. 
    Vietnam dropped 1 percent, extending falls into a
third session, hurt by losses in Vietnam Dairy Products JSC
 and Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp.   
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON THE DAY 
 Market                   Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3388.14   3397.21         -0.27
 Bangkok                  1703.37   1694.39         0.53
 Manila                   8174.93   8129.62         0.56
 Jakarta                  6006.835  6035.508        -0.48
 Kuala Lumpur             1719.05   1718.33         0.04
 Ho Chi Minh              938.65    947.64          -0.95
                                                    
 Change so far this year                            
 Market                   Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore                3388.14   2880.76         17.61
 Bangkok                  1703.37   1542.94         10.40
 Manila                   8174.93   6840.64         19.51
 Jakarta                  6006.835  5296.711        13.41
 Kuala Lumpur             1719.05   1641.73         4.71
 Ho Chi Minh              938.65    664.87          41.18
 
    
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
