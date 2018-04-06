SE Asia Stocks-Singapore extends gain, Vietnam scales new peak

* Indonesian shares on track for 6th straight weekly drop * Vietnam rises for 3rd session, Singapore up for 2nd day * Philippines on track for 2nd straight weekly gain By Nicole Pinto April 6 (Reuters) - Singapore and Vietnam shares extended gains on Friday while other Southeast Asian markets slipped as investors awaited China's response after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed $100 billion in additional tariffs. "The silver lining is that Trump did open a path for de-escalation, stating that the U.S. is prepared to have discussions," Mizuho Bank said in a note. "The ball is now in China's court to either play hardball or change to a more conciliatory tone. Markets are thinking that much is posturing for negotiations, but the risk is that tit-for-tat can spiral beyond a point where it becomes hard for both sides to walk back." The S&P 500 E-mini futures were down 1.2 percent, pointing to a lower start for Wall Street later in the global day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was slightly higher. Vietnam shares rose for a third straight session and hit a new high of 1,202.59. Vingroup JSC rose 1.2 percent, while Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade jumped 2.3 percent. The benchmark stock index has gained over 2 percent so far this week in what could be its eighth straight weekly rise. It has added nearly 22 percent this year after a 48 percent jump in 2017. Singapore shares climbed for a second day in a row on the back of gains in financials. DBS Group Holdings Ltd , the city-state's biggest lender, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd both gained nearly 1 percent. Philippine shares were slightly down, but were on track to post their second consecutive weekly gain. Ayala Corp rose as much as 2.5 percent and Bank of the Philippine Islands climbed 1.4 percent. If not for volatility in the global markets Philippine shares would have risen as the country is in the midst of a technical rally, said Jose L. Vistan, research head at Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Indonesian shares were marginally lower and were set to post their sixth straight weekly drop. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT declined up to 1.7 percent, while Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT skid nearly 2 percent to a three-month low. The Thai stock market was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0457 GMT Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3425.02 3405.65 0.57 Manila 8015.24 8022.16 -0.09 Jakarta 6180.806 6183.227 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1833.73 1836.13 -0.13 Ho Chi Minh 1199.16 1193.17 0.50 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3425.02 3402.92 0.65 Manila 8015.24 8558.42 -6.35 Jakarta 6180.806 6355.654 -2.75 Kuala Lumpur 1833.73 1796.81 2.05 Ho Chi Minh 1199.16 984.24 21.84 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)