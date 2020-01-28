Asia
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls 3% on worries of economic impact from virus

    * Singapore posts biggest intraday pct drop since May 2019
    * Conglomerate Jardine Matheson slips 4.5% to one-month low 
    * Malaysia down for sixth session, Malaysia Airports slumps

    By Arpit Nayak
    Jan 28 (Reuters) - Singapore shares lost 3% on Tuesday,
their biggest intraday drop in more than eight months, after the
city-state said the coronavirus outbreak would hit its economy
this year.
    Wall Street equities tumbled overnight as China stepped up
preventive measures, imposed travel restrictions and extended
the Lunar New Year holidays to limit the spread of the virus.
    Doubts have emerged whether Beijing can contain the virus
that has spread to more than 10 countries as the death toll in
China rose rapidly to 106 from 81 a day earlier. 

    "Given that China has rapidly increased its role in the
global supply chains, the market continues to price in the worst
case, negative growth shock scenarios," Stephen Innes, Asia
Pacific Market Strategist at AxiCorp, wrote in a note.
    "At this juncture, traders are still very much uncertain
about which road to take (trade or fade), but there remains a
growing sense in the market that contagion levels could get
worse before they get better."
    Financials and industrials took the biggest hit in Singapore
 as the city-state announced new measures to tackle the
virus.
    Trade minister Chan Chun Sing said the government was
considering support measures for hard-hit sectors like tourism. 
    The travel and tourism hub has so far reported four cases of
the virus, prompting a new advisory for travellers to postpone
all non-essential travel to mainland China.
    Lender DBS Group Holdings shed more than 2.5% and
conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings was down over
4%.
    Among other losers, Malaysian shares fell over 1%
and were headed for a sixth consecutive session of losses. 
    Tourism-dependent Malaysia Airports Holdings
plunged as much as 9.5% to its lowest since February 2017 and
was on course for a sixth straight session of losses.
    Among the few gainers was Top Glove Corp, the
world's largest manufacturer of gloves. The stock jumped 10% to
its highest in more than a year after a 16% gain last week, as
the company continues to benefit from hopes of a surge in demand
for rubber gloves due to the virus outbreak. 
    Hartalega Holdings, a nitrile glove maker, rose
6.8%, while hospital owner IHH Healthcare climbed
2.6%.
    
    
    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0336 GMT

 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3156.74   3240.02         -2.57
 Bangkok                1525.56   1524.15         0.09
 Manila                 7486.97   7587.63         -1.33
 Jakarta                6079.808  6133.208        -0.87
 Kuala Lumpur           1553.58   1572.81         -1.22
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3156.74   3222.83         -2.05
 Bangkok                1525.56   1579.84         -3.44
 Manila                 7486.97   7,815.26        -4.20
 Jakarta                6079.808  6,299.54        -3.49
 Kuala Lumpur           1553.58   1588.76         -2.21
 Ho Chi Minh            991.46    960.99          3.17
 


 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
