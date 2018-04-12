SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls ahead of cbank policy decision

* Singapore shares snap five sessions of gains * Malaysia, Thailand extend gains from previous session * Philippine index climbs 1.3 pct April 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore, among the more expensive markets in Asia and highly exposed to global trade, slipped on Thursday ahead of a policy decision by its central bank, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets reversed course to end higher. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to tighten its exchange-rate based policy at a review on Friday, a Reuters poll showed. The city state's advance estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product is also due at the same time. The Singapore index fell 0.3 percent, as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd closed 0.9 percent lower and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd lost 1.5 percent. Indonesian shares dropped, reversing three sessions of gains, with Telekomunikasi Indonesia slipping 3.1 percent and Astra International shedding 2.8 percent. Thai shares edged up, led by energy stocks, as global oil prices extended gains from the previous session. State energy company PTT rose 0.7 percent, and is up nearly 25 percent this year as of Wednesday's close. PTT Exploration and Production climbed 1.7 percent to a more than one-month high. Philippines rose 1.3 percent on broad-based gains. Bank of the Philippine Islands jumped 5 percent, while SM Prime Holdings Inc ended 3.5 percent higher. Vietnam shares gained 0.5 percent, helped by a 3.2 percent rise in Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp and a 4.1 percent increase in Masan Group Corp. Earlier in the day, most regional markets fell, in line with broader Asian shares, as the threat of imminent U.S. military action in Syria rattled investors. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on Day Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3468.61 3479.76 -0.32 Bangkok 1767.17 1763.22 0.22 Manila 8043.07 7943.93 1.25 Jakarta 6310.802 6360.932 -0.79 Kuala Lumpur 1873.62 1869.89 0.20 Ho Chi Minh 1173.02 1167.11 0.51 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3468.61 3402.92 1.93 Bangkok 1767.17 1753.71 0.77 Manila 8043.07 8558.42 -6.02 Jakarta 6310.802 6355.654 -0.71 Kuala Lumpur 1873.62 1796.81 4.27 Ho Chi Minh 1173.02 984.24 19.18 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)