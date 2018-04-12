FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls ahead of cbank policy decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Singapore shares snap five sessions of gains
    * Malaysia, Thailand extend gains from previous session
    * Philippine index climbs 1.3 pct

    April 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore, among the
more expensive markets in Asia and highly exposed to global
trade, slipped on Thursday ahead of a policy decision by its
central bank, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets
reversed course to end higher. 
    The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to tighten
its exchange-rate based policy at a review on Friday, a Reuters
poll showed. The city state's advance estimate of first-quarter
gross domestic product is also due at the same time.

    The Singapore index fell 0.3 percent, as
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd closed 0.9 percent
lower and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd lost 1.5
percent. 
    Indonesian shares dropped, reversing three sessions
of gains, with Telekomunikasi Indonesia  slipping 3.1
percent and Astra International shedding 2.8 percent. 
    Thai shares edged up, led by energy stocks, as
global oil prices extended gains from the previous session.

    State energy company PTT rose 0.7 percent, and is
up nearly 25 percent this year as of Wednesday's close. PTT
Exploration and Production climbed 1.7 percent to a
more than one-month high. 
    Philippines rose 1.3 percent on broad-based gains.
Bank of the Philippine Islands jumped 5 percent, while
SM Prime Holdings Inc ended 3.5 percent higher. 
    Vietnam shares gained 0.5 percent, helped by a 3.2
percent rise in Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp and a
4.1 percent increase in Masan Group Corp. 
    Earlier in the day, most regional markets fell, in line with
broader Asian shares, as the threat of imminent U.S. military
action in Syria rattled investors.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on Day
                 Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3468.61   3479.76         -0.32
 Bangkok         1767.17   1763.22         0.22
 Manila          8043.07   7943.93         1.25
 Jakarta         6310.802  6360.932        -0.79
 Kuala Lumpur    1873.62   1869.89         0.20
 Ho Chi Minh     1173.02   1167.11         0.51
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3468.61   3402.92         1.93
 Bangkok         1767.17   1753.71         0.77
 Manila          8043.07   8558.42         -6.02
 Jakarta         6310.802  6355.654        -0.71
 Kuala Lumpur    1873.62   1796.81         4.27
 Ho Chi Minh     1173.02   984.24          19.18
 


 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
