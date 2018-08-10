FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
August 10, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls over 1 pct on financials

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Singapore posts fourth weekly gain in five
    * Thailand snaps five straight weekly gains
    * Philippines down after 4 straight weekly gains

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Singapore shares fell over 1 percent on
Friday as global trade worries and weak oil prices hurt investor
risk appetite, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets
were subdued in the absence of supportive news.
    Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index closed 1.3
percent lower, but posted a rise of 0.6 percent for the week in
their fourth weekly gain in five.
    Financials were the top losers on Friday with DBS Group
Holdings Ltd shedding 1.6 percent, while
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd declined 1.7 percent.
Among other losers, Keppel Corp Ltd fell 2.9 percent.
    "Investors are generally cautious after more muted guidance
from companies following the release of second-quarter results.
Most companies generally met expectations. However, the tariffs
being implemented by China and the United States are starting to
impact the real economy," said Liu Jinshu, director of research
at NRA Capital.  
    Global trade tensions deepened following Washington's threat
that it would impose fresh sanctions on Russia after it found
that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian
double agent and his daughter in Britain.
    Oil prices declined on worries that an escalating trade
dispute between Washington and Beijing will stall economic
growth and demand for fuel.
    "Oil prices are dipping towards recent lows, and this could
increase headwinds to the offshore marine sector and Singapore
banks' loan portfolio," said Wei Liang Chang, an FX strategist
with Mizuho Bank.
    Thai shares closed 1 percent lower, snapping three
straight sessions of gains, with consumer staples and energy
stocks leading the decline. 
    Convenience store operator CP All Pcl fell 3.7
percent and PTT Exploration and Production shed 2.1
percent.
    For the week, Thai shares fell 0.4 percent after five
straight weeks of gains.
    Philippines stocks erased early gains to close
marginally lower, dragged by financials. 
    Ayala Corp was the biggest drag on the index with a
drop of 2.5 percent, while International Container terminal
Services declined 2.8 percent.    
    For the week, Philippine shares closed marginally lower,
snapping four consecutive weekly gains.
    Indonesian shares closed higher for a second session
in three and posted their third consecutive weekly gain.
    Consumer products maker Unilever Indonesia was the
biggest contributor with a gain of 1.3 percent, while Bank
Rakyat Indonesia rose 1.8 percent. 
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
climbed 0.3 percent.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS 
 Change on day                             
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3284.78   3326.74         -1.26
 Bangkok         1705.96   1722.48         -0.96
 Manila          7804.98   7820.71         -0.20
 Jakarta         6077.173  6065.256        0.20
 Kuala Lumpur    1805.75   1804.95         0.04
 Ho Chi Minh     968.47    963.5           0.52
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3284.78   3402.92         -3.47
 Bangkok         1705.96   1753.71         -2.72
 Manila          7804.98   8558.42         -8.80
 Jakarta         6077.173  6355.654        -4.38
 Kuala Lumpur    1805.75   1796.81         0.50
 Ho Chi Minh     968.47    984.24          -1.60
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.