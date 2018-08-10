SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls; renewed trade war friction weighs

* Singapore hits one-week low, sees worst day in over 4 weeks * Malaysia heads for a fifth straight weekly gain By Sumeet Gaikwad Aug 10 (Reuters) - Singapore shares dropped on Friday as concerns over renewed U.S.-China trade war friction and lower oil prices dented sentiment, while the absence of bullish news failed to propel the other Southeast Asian markets. Singapore markets, which dropped as much as 1.6 percent, marked their worst intraday session in a month. "There could be some risk reduction in Singapore markets amid renewed geopolitical uncertainty," said Wei Liang Chang, an FX strategist, Mizuho Bank. "Furthermore, oil prices are dipping towards recent lows, and this could increase headwinds to the offshore marine sector and Singapore banks' loan portfolio," he added. Oil prices fell on Friday, hit by concerns that the trade dispute between the world's largest economies would stall economic growth and fuel demand. The city-state's top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd lost as much as 2.6 percent; Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd slipped as much as 3.25 percent, while conglomerate Keppel Corp fell up to 2.5 percent. However, the bourse was on track to finish higher for a fourth week in five. Asian shares ex-Japan dipped 0.9 percent, snapping a five-session winning streak. Trade tensions deepened following Washington's threat on Thursday that it would impose fresh sanctions on Russia after it found that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain. Philippines shares traded steady, with industrials being the top boost. Shares of SM investments Corp rose as much as 1.6 percent. The Philippine central bank on Thursday raised its key overnight borrowing rate by 50 basis points. The archipelago nation said its economic growth unexpectedly weakened to a near three-year low in the second quarter. The Jakarta index recovered from previous session's losses to edge 0.5 percent higher. Bank Rakyat Indonesia jumped as much as 4.2 percent, while Bank Mandiri (Persero) gained up to 2 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was up 0.6 percent. Malaysian stocks nudged higher; poised for a fifth straight weekly gain. Consumer staples dragged Thai stocks lower with convenience store operator CP All Pcl slipping over 3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0522 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3285.72 3326.74 -1.23 Bangkok 1713.06 1722.48 -0.55 Manila 7833.39 7820.71 0.16 Jakarta 6093.404 6065.256 0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1808.47 1804.95 0.20 Ho Chi Minh 955.47 963.5 -0.83 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3285.72 3402.92 -3.44 Bangkok 1713.06 1753.71 -2.32 Manila 7833.39 8558.42 -8.47 Jakarta 6093.404 6355.654 -4.13 Kuala Lumpur 1808.47 1796.81 0.65 Ho Chi Minh 955.47 984.24 -2.92 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chandini Monnappa, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)