SE Asia Stocks-Singapore gains after cbank's first tightening in 6 yrs

* Singapore shares hit 3-wk high * Philippine shares fall sharply * Malaysia set to snap 6-session winning run By Nicole Pinto April 13 (Reuters) - Singapore shares rose on Friday after its central bank tightened monetary policy for the first time in six years saying its economy is expected to continue growing steadily, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets slipped. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it would slightly increase the slope of the Singapore dollar's (SGD) policy band from zero percent previously, while keeping the width and mid-point of the band unchanged. The policy tightening was in line with expectations, and came as official data showed the city-state's economy expanding 4.3 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. Singapore shares jumped as much as 0.8 percent to a three-week high, led by gains in financials, with the index on track to end higher for a seventh week in nine. Top banks DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd gained nearly 1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Most other Southeast Asian stock markets are seeing a bout of profit-taking, said Manny Cruz, analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc. Philippine shares shed 0.9 percent, with SM Investments Corp dropping 4.4 percent following five sessions of gains, and SM Prime Holdings Inc down 1.3 percent. Philippine shares are still consolidating, Cruz said, as they continue to decline after having breached a key 9,000 level for the first time at the end of January. Indonesian shares eased slightly. Consumer goods giant Unilever Indonesia fell 1.2 percent, on track to post third straight session of losses. Animal feed maker Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk PT shed 1 percent. Malaysian shares slipped 0.4 percent, set to snap a six-session winning run, as losses in consumer discretionary and financial stocks weighed on the index. Meanwhile, broader ex-Japan Asian shares rose marginally after Wall Street posted gains overnight as worries of imminent U.S. military action on Syria eased after President Donald Trump tempered his warning, and also asked his trade advisers to look at re-joining the Trans Pacific Partnership. China's trade surplus with the United States rose 19.4 percent in the first quarter, data showed, after weeks of tariff threats by Washington and Beijing. The Thai market was closed on Friday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0403 GMT Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3491.83 3468.61 0.67 Manila 7969.54 8043.07 -0.91 Jakarta 6305.881 6310.802 -0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1869.41 1873.62 -0.22 Ho Chi Minh 1173.79 1173.02 0.07 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3491.83 3402.92 2.61 Manila 7969.54 8558.42 -6.88 Jakarta 6305.881 6355.654 -0.78 Kuala Lumpur 1869.41 1796.81 4.04 Ho Chi Minh 1173.79 984.24 19.26 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)