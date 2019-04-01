SE Asia Stocks-Singapore gains on China factory rebound; Malaysia ends at 2-yr low

* China's positive March PMI data bolsters sentiment Thailand posts four sessions of gains in five * Philippines snaps two straight sessions of gains By Shreya Mariam Job April 1 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks rose on Monday to their highest in nearly a month as a rebound in Chinese factory activity data and progress in U.S.-Sino trade talks boosted sentiment, while Philippines dropped more than 1 percent to hit a two-week closing low. China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth for the first time in four months in March, in a sign that government stimulus measures may be slowly gaining traction, a private business survey showed on Monday. "Hopes on near-term stabilization for Chinese economy heightens after China's March PMI rebounded strongly back to expansionary territory, overshadowing the weak industrial profit data for the first two months," a note from OCBC said. A recovery in the economy of China - Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner - could bring a relief in the regional markets as well. Singapore stocks extended gains to close at their highest since March 4, with financials being the biggest boost on the index. The largest-listed company on the index DBS Group Holdings posted a 1.4 percent gain on the day, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp closed 1.5 percent higher. Energy and telecom stocks boosted the Thai index 0.4 percent higher. Thai hotelier Dusit Thani PCL and mall operator Central Pattana PCL on Monday said they plan to invest 36.7 billion baht ($1.16 billion) in a mixed-use property development in Bangkok's central business district. Shares of Dusit Thani and Central Pattana ended 2.9 percent and 2.1 percent higher, respectively. Vietnam stocks closed 0.8 percent higher on the back of consumer and real estate stocks. Meanwhile, Philippine stocks dropped more than 1 percent, snapping two straight sessions of gains, with financials dragging the index lower. The World Bank on Monday cut its economic growth forecasts for the Philippines for this year and next due to a delay in the 2019 budget approval and a slowdown in global trade that could hurt the country's exports. BDO Unibank Inc and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co shed 2.8 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively. Malaysian stocks slipped to their lowest close since Dec. 27, 2016, dented by losses in financial and healthcare shares. Shares of Public Bank Bhd and IHH Healthcare Bhd closed down 2.9 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3250.51 3212.88 1.17 Bangkok 1644.64 1638.65 0.37 Manila 7840.31 7920.93 -1.02 Jakarta 6452.611 6468.755 -0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1628.66 1643.63 -0.91 Ho Chi Minh 988.53 980.76 0.79 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3250.51 3068.76 5.92 Bangkok 1644.64 1563.88 5.16 Manila 7840.31 7,466.02 5.01 Jakarta 6452.611 6,194.50 4.17 Kuala Lumpur 1628.66 1690.58 -3.66 Ho Chi Minh 988.53 892.54 10.75 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)