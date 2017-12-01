SE Asia Stocks-Singapore gains; Philippines falls to 2-mth low

By Nikhil Nainan Dec 1 (Reuters) - Singapore shares rose on Friday as lenders climbed, while the Philippine market dropped to its lowest in two months when trading resumed after a holiday. Philippine stocks slumped 0.7 percent and were on track for a fourth straight session of declines and a weekly loss of more than 2 percent. "Most of the positive developments have already been factored into the market, market is trading at quite an expensive PE multiple compared to other Asian equities," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila. The current forward price-to-earnings ratio for Philippine stocks is 20.4, higher than regional peers, with Singapore and Malaysia at about 15.6 and Indonesia at 17.3. Philippine shares are among the top gainers in Southeast Asia so far this year, rising nearly 20 percent. Philippine stocks were dragged lower by blue-chips such as Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Bank of the Philippine Islands, falling more than 2 percent each. Meanwhile, Asian stocks took heart from Wall Street's overnight performance, nudged higher by apparent progress toward passage of the tax reform bill. MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 percent. Thai shares were 0.1 percent higher, with the country's annual consumer inflation rate rising in November, as expected. Singapore stocks rose as much as 0.8 percent to a fresh two-and-a-half-year high, lifted by financials and industrials stocks. Lenders DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd rose 1.5 percent each and were the biggest boosts to the main board. Malaysian and Indonesian markets were closed on account of national holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0428 GMT Change at 0428 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3460.38 3433.54 0.78 Bangkok 1699.32 1697.39 0.11 Manila 8199.26 8254.03 -0.66 Ho Chi Minh 956.08 949.93 0.65 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3460.38 2880.76 20.12 Bangkok 1699.32 1542.94 10.14 Manila 8199.26 6840.64 19.86 Ho Chi Minh 956.08 664.87 43.80 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)