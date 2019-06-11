SE Asia Stocks-Singapore gains tracking broader Asia, Malaysia slips

* Singapore rises for the fourth straight day * Philippines snaps three sessions of gains * Thailand gains for sixth day By Shreya Mariam Job June 11 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks gained the most in the Southeast Asian region on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian shares, while Malaysian shares slipped into the red dragged by utility stocks. The reprieve from the U.S. calling off tariffs on Mexico waned after China will respond firmly if the United States insists on escalating trade tensions, the foreign ministry said in response to President Donald Trump's threats of further tariffs if no deal was reached at the G20 summit. Meanwhile, the region's biggest trade partner, China, took further steps to support its economy stating it will allow local governments to use proceeds from special bonds as capital for major investment projects, in a bid to support the slowing economy amid an escalating trade war with the United States. This boosted investor sentiment sending MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.9% higher. Singapore stocks rose to a near one-month closing high with real estate and financial stocks boosting the index. Real estate giant Capitaland Ltd rose as much as 3.3%, seeing its best session in over two months, after announcing divestment of interests in three companies handling malls in China for 2.96 billion Chinese yuan ($428.19 million), through its unit and other associated companies. Shares of lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd gained 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. The Thai benchmark rose 0.3% to close higher for the sixth straight day, boosted by a 1.7% rise in shares of Charoen Pophpand Foods PCL and a 1.9% rise in shares of Gulf Energy Development PCL . The Indonesian index reversed losses to end 0.3% higher with healthcare and consumer stocks supporting the index. Malaysian stocks shed 0.3% with financials and utilities counters dragging the index. Malaysia's industrial production index rose 4.0% in April from a year earlier, faster than the previous month, higher than the 2.7% median estimate by nine economists surveyed by Reuters. "We believe the BNM (Bank Negara Malaysia) will take comfort in the latest data, which will enable them to leave policy on hold for the rest of the year after their 25bp rate cut in May," an ING note said. Shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shed 2.2%, while Hong Leong Bank Bhd dipped 1.3%. The Philippine index erased early gains to close 0.2% lower, snapping three sessions of gains, with loses concentrated among industrial and financial stocks. The country's April exports increased 0.4% from a year earlier, while imports dipped 1.9%, bringing the trade deficit to $3.50 billion. Shares of SM Investments Corp fell 1.7%, while Bank of the Philippine Islands dropped 1.4%. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3209.58 3188.11 0.67 Bangkok 1670.41 1664.73 0.34 Manila 8030.98 8045.39 -0.18 Jakarta 6305.992 6289.61 0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1651.2 1655.47 -0.26 Ho Chi Minh 962.07 962.9 -0.09 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3209.58 3068.76 4.59 Bangkok 1670.41 1563.88 6.81 Manila 8030.98 7,466.02 7.57 Jakarta 6305.992 6,194.50 1.80 Kuala Lumpur 1651.2 1690.58 -2.33 Ho Chi Minh 962.07 892.54 7.79 ($1 = 6.9128 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)