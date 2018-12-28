Asia
December 28, 2018 / 4:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore higher in thin year-end trading

Ambar Warrick

4 Min Read

    * Most markets on last trading day of year
    * Singaporean shares extend Thursday's gains
    * Thai, Singaporean, Philippine shares set for 10 pct yearly
fall

    By Ambar Warrick
    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Singaporean shares jumped on Friday while
other markets in Southeast Asia gained little in dull year-end
trading and stared at double-digit yearly declines in a
tumultuous 2018.
    Stock indexes in Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand
were set to shed roughly 10 percent or more in a year dominated
by headlines about a worsening trade war between the United
States and China, the biggest trading partner in Southeast Asia.
    With a 2.3 percent yearly decline, Indonesian stocks
were the best performers in the region, even as the rupiah
currency weakened nearly 7 percent this year. Stocks
slightly higher on Friday.
    The Indonesian market was insulated to some degree against
global trade tensions thanks to its high dependence on domestic
consumption, said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset
Sekuritas Indonesia.
    "Going forward, any developments in U.S.-China trade
relations will be a focal point," Shim said. "Investors will
also digest the outlook of the U.S. economy."
    Stocks in broader Asia gained on Friday after Wall Street
rebounded for a second day.
    Barring Singapore and Malaysia, Southeast Asian markets were
on their last trading day of the year.
    Singaporean stocks extended Thursday's rally with a
0.7 percent gain powered by financial and industrial stocks,
although trading volumes were largely subdued.
    The city-state's final trading day of the year will see a
shortened session on Monday.
    Thai shares gained about 0.4 percent, with energy and
financial stocks in the lead. Oil and gas explorer PTT PCL
 jumped amid a recovery in oil prices, while Bangkok
Bank PCL gained about 1 percent.
    The Thai index was set for an annual loss of around 11
percent.
    
For Asian Companies click:
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0416 GMT
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3067.2    3044.74         0.74
 Bangkok            1554.44   1548.37         0.39
 Manila             7484.79   7482.66         0.03
 Jakarta            6207.564  6190.643        0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1689.02   1690.72         -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh        902.97    900.81          0.24
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3067.2    3402.92         -9.87
 Bangkok            1554.44   1753.71         -11.36
 Manila             7484.79   8558.42         -12.54
 Jakarta            6207.564  6355.654        -2.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1689.02   1796.81         -6.00
 Ho Chi Minh        902.97    984.24          -8.26
                                              
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below