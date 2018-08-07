SE Asia Stocks-Singapore jumps 1.5 pct; Philippines down on higher inflation

* Singapore posts biggest intraday pct gain in nearly 4 months * Vietnam poised to snap a three-session winning streak By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Aug 7 (Reuters) - Singapore shares jumped more than 1.5 percent on Tuesday boosted by strong financials, while Philippine shares slipped on data showing annual inflation quickened in July, cementing expectations for further policy tightening this week. Singapore shares jumped the most since April 18, helped by gains in United Overseas Bank Ltd, which rose more than 3 percent, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, which extended gains on upbeat corporate results. Philippine annual inflation accelerated in July and moved away from the central bank's comfort range. Inflation quickened to 5.7 percent, the fastest rise in over five years, due to higher food and transport costs, and beat a Reuters' poll estimate of 5.5 percent. "Philippine markets are reacting to the inflation figure that came at a new height, which basically disappointed investors and raised concerns about an overheating economy," said Lexter Azurin, senior analyst, AB Capital Securities. Manila's main index extended declines to a second session, largely pulled down by losses in industrials. SM Investments Corp dropped as much as 2.5 percent, while Aboitiz Equity Ventures slipped up to 2.8 percent. Despite upbeat economic growth data, Indonesian shares shed previous session's gains to edge lower on Tuesday. Southeast Asia's largest economy beat forecast and grew 5.27 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter, data showed on Monday, still lagging behind the target of 7 percent that President Joko Widodo set when he joined office in 2014. The biggest drags on the index were consumer goods company Unilever Indonesia, which lost as much as 2.3 percent, while Telekom Indonesia slipped more than 1.6 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks edged 0.6 percent lower. Malaysian shares climbed with IHH Healthcare rising up to 2.9 percent, while Vietnam stocks were on track to snap three sessions of gains. Thai shares edged lower with Kasikornbank falling as much as 1.8 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0431 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3338.32 3285.34 1.61 Bangkok 1693.89 1696.24 -0.14 Manila 7747.47 7817.31 -0.89 Jakarta 6087.359 6101.131 -0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1787.59 1779.75 0.44 Ho Chi Minh 956.1 960.23 -0.43 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3338.32 3402.92 -1.90 Bangkok 1693.89 1753.71 -3.41 Manila 7747.47 8558.42 -9.48 Jakarta 6087.359 6355.654 -4.22 Kuala Lumpur 1787.59 1796.81 -0.51 Ho Chi Minh 956.1 984.24 -2.86 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)