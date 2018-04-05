SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Malaysia bounce back in line with broader Asia

* Singapore climbs up to 2.1 pct, financials top gainers * Malaysia rises up to 1.3 pct, most in nearly two months * Other SE Asian markets trim early gains By Nicole Pinto April 5 (Reuters) - Singapore and Malaysian shares on Thursday bounced back from the previous session's sharp fall, in line with broader Asia as fears of a full-scale U.S.-China trade war eased after Washington expressed willingness to negotiate a resolution with Beijing. Other Southeast Asian stock markets also rose in early trade, before trimming their gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent. The sell-down on Wednesday was "a bit too drastic and we are seeing bargain hunting in local markets", said Joel Ng, a research analyst at KGI Securities in Singapore. Singapore shares climbed as much as 2.1 percent with financials leading the recovery. DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose as much as 2.9 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd jumped 3.3 percent. The benchmark stock index slumped 2.1 percent to its lowest close in nearly six months on Wednesday. Malaysian shares gained as much as 1.3 percent, their most in nearly two months, following a 1.9 percent plunge in the previous session. Malayan Banking Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd led the recovery with a rise of 1.6 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. Data showed Malaysia's exports fell for the first time in 18 months in February, due to the effects of shorter working days during the Lunar New Year break. Exports slipped 2 percent from a year earlier, compared with the 17.9 percent jump recorded in January. A Reuters poll had forecast an 8.3 percent gain in February. Philippine shares rose as much as 0.6 percent before erasing gains to trade little changed. Gains in industrial stocks were outweighed by losses in financials. JG Summit Holdings Inc rose 1.6 percent, while Ayala Corp declined 1 percent. Government data showed annual inflation quickened faster than expected in March because of increases in food, alcohol, tobacco and utility prices. The consumer price index rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, above the median forecast of 4.2 percent in a Reuters poll, and exceeding the central bank's 2 percent-4 percent comfort range. Vietnam shares were down 0.2 percent after rising as much as 0.6 percent in early trade, while Thai stocks were slightly higher after rising up to 0.8 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at: 0445 GMT Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3400.99 3339.7 1.84 Bangkok 1728.23 1724.98 0.19 Manila 7994.99 7997.67 -0.03 Jakarta 6190.058 6157.096 0.54 Kuala Lumpur 1834.56 1815.94 1.03 Ho Chi Minh 1188.51 1191.54 -0.25 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3400.99 3402.92 -0.06 Bangkok 1728.23 1753.71 -1.45 Manila 7994.99 8558.42 -6.58 Jakarta 6190.058 6355.654 -2.61 Kuala Lumpur 1834.56 1796.81 2.10 Ho Chi Minh 1188.51 984.24 20.75 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)