SE Asia Stocks-Singapore marks more than 2-yr high

By Devika Syamnath Oct 27 (Reuters) - Singapore shares touched a more than two-year high on Friday, led by financials on expectations of improved corporate results, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets rose as positive sentiment from Wall Street spilled over to broader Asian markets. Asian shares gained as technology stocks were boosted by upbeat earnings from U.S. high-tech giants, such as Google parent Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc. The Singapore index closed up nearly 1 percent, its highest since May 2015, and has risen 1.4 percent this week, its fourth straight weekly gain. "Strong corporate earnings, outlook and gains in the property and banking sectors are what's pushing the index," said a Singapore-based analyst who did not wish to be named. The city-state's no. 2 lender, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd, rose 2 percent after it reported a 12 percent increase in quarterly net profit. OCBC's larger rival, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, surged 1.5 percent to its highest in over 17 years. DBS, and smaller peer United Overseas Bank, report results next month. Thai shares rose 0.4 percent, with utilities and consumer discretionary stocks leading the gainers. The index climbed 1.4 percent this week. PTT PCL, the largest by market capitalisation on the index, rose 1.5 percent. Philippines edged up after falling in early trade, helped by financials and real estate stocks. The main index lost 1.5 percent this week. Index heavyweight Ayala Land was up 1.3 percent, while BDO Unibank jumped 2.2 percent. Indonesian shares fell 0.3 percent, dragged down by materials stocks, but were up 0.8 percent on week. Bank Central Asia slipped 2.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3386.44 3356.25 0.90 Bangkok 1716.03 1708.84 0.42 Manila 8295.95 8267.92 0.34 Jakarta 5975.281 5995.847 -0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1746.13 1736.8 0.54 Ho Chi Minh 840.37 830.11 1.24 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3386.44 2880.76 17.55 Bangkok 1716.03 1542.94 11.22 Manila 8295.95 6840.64 21.27 Jakarta 5975.281 5296.711 12.81 Kuala Lumpur 1746.13 1641.73 6.36 Ho Chi Minh 840.37 664.87 26.40 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)