SE Asia Stocks-Singapore marks more than 2-yr high
Business
Technology
North Korea revealed
#Asia
October 27, 2017 / 11:01 AM / in 3 hours

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore marks more than 2-yr high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Devika Syamnath
    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Singapore shares touched a more
than two-year high on Friday, led by financials on expectations
of improved corporate results, while most other Southeast Asian
stock markets rose as positive sentiment from Wall Street
spilled over to broader Asian markets.
    Asian shares gained as technology stocks
were boosted by upbeat earnings from U.S. high-tech giants, such
as Google parent Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp
and Amazon.com Inc.             
    The Singapore index closed up nearly 1 percent, its
highest since May 2015, and has risen 1.4 percent this week, its
fourth straight weekly gain.
    "Strong corporate earnings, outlook and gains in the
property and banking sectors are what's pushing the index," said
a Singapore-based analyst who did not wish to be named. 
    The city-state's no. 2 lender, Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation Ltd, rose 2 percent after it reported a 12
percent increase in quarterly net profit.
    OCBC's larger rival, DBS Group Holdings Ltd,
surged 1.5 percent to its highest in over 17 years.
    DBS, and smaller peer United Overseas Bank, report
results next month. 
    Thai shares rose 0.4 percent, with utilities and
consumer discretionary stocks leading the gainers.
    The index climbed 1.4 percent this week. 
    PTT PCL, the largest by market capitalisation on
the index, rose 1.5 percent.
    Philippines edged up after falling in early trade,
helped by financials and real estate stocks. The main index lost
1.5 percent this week.  
    Index heavyweight Ayala Land was up 1.3 percent,
while BDO Unibank jumped 2.2 percent. 
    Indonesian shares fell 0.3 percent, dragged down by
materials stocks, but were up 0.8 percent on week.
    Bank Central Asia slipped 2.7 percent.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3386.44       3356.25      0.90
  Bangkok          1716.03       1708.84      0.42
  Manila           8295.95       8267.92      0.34
  Jakarta          5975.281      5995.847     -0.34
  Kuala Lumpur     1746.13       1736.8       0.54
  Ho Chi Minh      840.37        830.11       1.24
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3386.44       2880.76      17.55
  Bangkok          1716.03       1542.94      11.22
  Manila           8295.95       6840.64      21.27
  Jakarta          5975.281      5296.711     12.81
  Kuala Lumpur     1746.13       1641.73      6.36
  Ho Chi Minh      840.37        664.87       26.40
 

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
