SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Philippines gain, others subdued; G20 in focus

* Sino-U.S. meeting at G20, Fed remarks in focus * Singapore factory data due later on Monday By Shreya Mariam Job Nov 26 (Reuters) - Singaporean and Philippine shares gained almost 1 percent each on Monday while other markets in the region were subdued, ahead of a meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders this week. Investors are bracing for the meeting at the G20 summit at Buenos Aires beginning Friday, as a bitter trade war between the United States and China shows no signs of easing. Singaporean stocks gained 0.9 percent, ahead of factory data expected later on Monday. A Reuters poll shows that the city-state's manufacturing output for October is expected to be 2.3 percent higher from the previous year. Venture Corp Ltd jumped 5 percent, while Singapore Airlines Ltd climbed 2.8 percent. "Sentiment (in South East Asian markets) is improving as traders price in a smoother G20 summit and lower interest rates," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at Singapore-based equity research firm NRA Capital. The market is expecting a dovish tone from U.S. Federal Reserve officials when they speak this week, following recent financial market turmoil, said Paul Chew, head of research at Singapore-based Phillip Securities Research. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak in New York on Wednesday, while Vice Chair Richard Clarida's speech is expected on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Philippine benchmark index rose 0.98 percent to a two-month high, led by gains in industrials and financials stocks. Aboitiz Equity Ventures rose 5 percent, while Metropolitan Bank and Trust advanced 3 percent. A fall in oil prices pressured Thai energy stocks, pushing the benchmark 0.2 percent lower. PTT PCL dipped 1 percent, while PTT Exploration and Production PCL fell 2.7 percent. Oil prices steadied on Monday after plunging nearly 8 percent in the previous session, but remain under pressure amid weak fundamentals and struggling financial markets. Malaysian stocks shed 0.3 percent, dragged lower by consumer cyclicals and utilities stocks. Sime Darby Bhd and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd were the top drags on the index, falling 3.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0407 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3079.89 3052.49 0.90 Bangkok 1618.67 1622.1 -0.21 Manila 7412.13 7340.18 0.98 Jakarta 6000.816 6006.202 -0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1690.9 1695.88 -0.29 Ho Chi Minh 917.59 917.97 -0.04 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3079.89 3402.92 -9.49 Bangkok 1618.67 1753.71 -7.70 Manila 7412.13 8,558.42 -13.39 Jakarta 6000.816 6,355.65 -5.58 Kuala Lumpur 1690.9 1796.81 -5.89 Ho Chi Minh 917.59 984.24 -6.77 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)