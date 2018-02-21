SE Asia Stocks-Singapore rises 1 pct on banks; Philippines down

* Singapore hits near 3-week high * Thai shares boosted by PTT after strong results * Philippines falls after 5 sessions of gains Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian peers, with Singapore hitting a near three-week high boosted by banking stocks. Asia shares ex-Japan, which lost 0.2 percent in early trade, recovered to rise as much as 0.7 percent. Futures for the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were trading higher. Overnight, the Dow and S&P 500 snapped a six-session winning streak as a sharp decline in Walmart weighed heavily. The Singapore index climbed 1.1 percent, led by financials. DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 1.1 percent to hit a record high, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and United Overseas Bank Ltd gained 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Thai shares were up as much as 0.8 percent, their sharpest intraday gain in two weeks. Oil and gas company PTT Pcl surged as much as 4.9 percent to an all-time high on a 43 percent increase in full-year profit. Vietnam gained as much as 1.9 percent to a more than two-week high on its first trading day after a five-day holiday. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp and Vietnam Dairy Products JSC pushed up the index, rising 4.6 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Shares on the Philippine bourse fell over 1 percent, and were set to end their longest winning streak since December . Real estate company Ayala Land Inc dropped 2 percent, while Universal Robina Corp slid 4.3 percent to a 10-week low ahead of quarterly results. Telecom company PLDT Inc fell as much as 2.7 percent. Indonesian shares slipped 0.3 percent, dragged down by Bank Mandiri, which dropped 3 percent, its worst intraday loss in over three weeks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0333 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3503.18 3476.53 0.77 Bangkok 1810.91 1801.02 0.55 Manila 8648.83 8722.7 -0.85 Jakarta 6650.335 6662.876 -0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1857.83 1855.99 0.10 Ho Chi Minh 1078.01 1059.73 1.72 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3503.18 3402.92 2.95 Bangkok 1810.91 1753.71 3.26 Manila 8648.83 8558.42 1.06 Jakarta 6650.335 6355.654 4.64 Kuala Lumpur 1857.83 1796.81 3.40 Ho Chi Minh 1078.01 984.24 9.53 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)