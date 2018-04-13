SE Asia Stocks-Singapore rises after cbank's first tightening in 6 yrs

* Singapore shares post three straight weekly gains * Vietnam shares snap eight weeks of increases * Philippine shares decline sharply By Nicole Pinto April 13 (Reuters) - Singapore shares jumped on Friday after its central bank tightened monetary policy for the first time in six years, while other Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower, with the Philippine index down nearly 2 percent on broad-based losses. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it would slightly increase the slope of the Singapore dollar's (SGD) policy band from zero percent previously, while keeping the width and mid-point of the band unchanged. The policy tightening was in line with expectations, and came as official data showed the city-state's economy expanded 4.3 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. "The MAS's decision to link the return to a mild SGD appreciation stance to global trade tensions, coupled with a stable growth/inflation outlook for Singapore suggested no urgency to follow through with another tightening at the next review in October," said Philip Sung Seng Wee, senior currency economist at DBS Bank. Singapore shares ended nearly 1 percent higher, posting its third straight weekly gain, with financial stocks Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp up 1.9 percent and DBS Group Holdings 1.5 percent higher. The index ended the week about 1.7 percent higher. Philippine shares slumped 1.8 percent, ending lower for the seventh week in eight. SM Investments Corp snapped a five-session winning streak to fall 4.9 percent, weighing on the index. Realty companies Ayala Land Inc and SM Prime Holdings Inc dipped 2.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Vietnam fell over 1 percent, snapping eight weeks of gains. The index lost 1.4 percent this week. Vietcombank fell 4.2 percent, its third straight session of losses. Lender BIDV dropped 5.4 percent, its lowest in nearly one month. Shares in Indonesia slipped 0.6 percent, but ended the week over 1.5 percent higher, reversing six weeks of losses. Consumer goods giant Unilever Indonesia fell 2.9 percent, its third straight session of losses, and Astra International shed 2.6 percent. The Thai share market was closed on Friday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3501.3 3468.61 0.94 Manila 7899.98 8043.07 -1.78 Jakarta 6270.327 6310.802 -0.64 Kuala Lumpur 1868.47 1873.62 -0.27 Ho Chi Minh 1157.14 1173.02 -1.35 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3501.3 3402.92 2.89 Manila 7899.98 8558.42 -7.69 Jakarta 6270.327 6355.654 -1.34 Kuala Lumpur 1868.47 1796.81 3.99 Ho Chi Minh 1157.14 984.24 17.57 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto, additional reporting by Christina Martin; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)