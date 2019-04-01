Asia
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore rises nearly 1 pct, Philippines drops

Shreya Mariam Job

    * Singapore rises to near one-month high
    * Philippines down after 2 sessions of gains

    April 1 (Reuters) - Singapore shares rose nearly 1 percent
on Monday, outperforming other Southeast Asian markets, as
positive Chinese factory gauges and signs of progress in
Sino-U.S. trade talks boosted investor sentiment, while
Philippines stocks declined after two straight sessions of
gains. 
    China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth
for the first time in four months in March, in a sign that
government stimulus measures may be slowly gaining traction, a
private business survey showed.
    Singapore's benchmark stock index gained as much as
0.9 percent to its highest since March 6, boosted by technology
and utility stocks.
    City Development Ltd and Hutchison Port Holdings
Trust gained the most, rising 2.5 percent and 2.3
percent, respectively. 
    Thai stocks rose 0.6 percent, supported by energy
and healthcare stocks. PTT Pcl firmed 0.5 percent and
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl added 1.8 percent.
    Thailand's annual headline consumer price index rose 1.24
percent in March, beating a 0.93 percent rise forecast in a
Reuters poll, and compared with February's 0.73 percent
increase, commerce ministry data showed.
    The headline inflation rate was the highest since September
2018 and was within the central bank's target range of 1-4
percent after staying below that for four consecutive months.
    Meanwhile, Philippine stocks were the top losers in
Southeast Asia with a drop of 0.8 percent.
    Commodity prices may rise amid signs of a recovery in the
Chinese economy, and a major rise in oil and commodity prices
would affect the Philippines as it is a net importer of energy,
said Rachelle C Cruz, an analyst with AP Securities. 
    Ayala Corp dropped 1.2 percent, while BDO Unibank
Inc shed 1.3 percent. 
    Indonesian shares declined marginally, dragged by
telecom and financial stocks.
    Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed a touch more than
expected in March to slip below the central bank's target range
for the first time in three years, official data showed.

    Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Bank Central Asia Tbk
Pt slipped 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. 
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0433 GMT
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3239.05   3212.88         0.81
 Bangkok                1648.94   1638.65         0.63
 Manila                 7860.8    7920.93         -0.76
 Jakarta                6458.542  6468.755        -0.16
 Kuala Lumpur           1635.56   1643.63         -0.49
 Ho Chi Minh            982.91    980.76          0.22
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3239.05   3068.76         5.55
 Bangkok                1648.94   1563.88         5.44
 Manila                 7860.8    7,466.02        5.29
 Jakarta                6458.542  6,194.50        4.26
 Kuala Lumpur           1635.56   1690.58         -3.25
 Ho Chi Minh            982.91    892.54          10.13
 
 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
