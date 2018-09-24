SE Asia Stocks-Singapore shares hit over 3-week high, Indonesia slips

By Devika Syamnath Sept 24 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks touched their highest in over three weeks on Monday, ahead of key inflation data due later in the day while Indonesian shares slipped into the red against the backdrop of ongoing presidential elections in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. "The rebound in risk appetite witnessed last week we think may be done, with investors likely sidelined pending headline risks from Sino-US trade talks," said OCBC in a note to clients. Asian shares stumbled in holiday-thinned trading as China ramped up trade tensions by cancelling upcoming tariff talks with the United States. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped as much as 0.8 percent. Monday will also see U.S. duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods coming into effect, with China having retaliated by adding $60 billion of U.S. products to its import tariff list. Indonesian shares lost up to 1 percent. Financials and consumer discretionary stocks were the biggest drags with Bank Negara and Astra International losing as much as 2.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched his re-election campaign on Friday, looking to win over big blocs of millennial and Muslim voters. Thai shares traded sideways with gains in bank and real estate stocks countering losses in consumer staples and materials stocks. U City PCL advanced up to 33.3 percent and was the top boost while Siam Cement PCL was the biggest drag, down 1.3 percent. Malaysian shares snapped a three-session gain streak to lose as much as 0.6 percent. Singapore shares added as much as 0.5 percent and headed for a fourth session of gains ahead of inflation data which is cued to touch an over-four-year high in August, according to a Reuters poll. The city-state's fifth largest company by market capitalization, Keppel Corp, said it was considering a deal related to its holdings in communication provider M1 Ltd and its stake in Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation. Financials accounted for over half of the index's gains with top boost United Overseas Bank rising up to 1.7 percent to its highest since Sept. 3. Real estate and utility stocks helped Vietnamese shares touch their strongest level in over three months. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp and Masan Group Corp were the biggest contributors to the index gains. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3230.32 3217.68 0.39 Bangkok 1753.62 1756.12 -0.14 Manila 7406.84 7383 0.32 Jakarta 5902.843 5957.744 -0.92 Kuala Lumpur 1800.57 1810.64 -0.56 Ho Chi Minh 1009.55 1002.97 0.66 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3230.32 3402.92 -5.07 Bangkok 1753.62 1753.71 -0.01 Manila 7406.84 6840.64 8.28 Jakarta 5902.843 6355.654 -7.12 Kuala Lumpur 1800.57 1796.81 0.21 Ho Chi Minh 1009.55 664.87 51.84 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)