SE Asia Stocks-Singapore snaps 3 sessions of gains; Philippines rises

* Singapore falls 1.8 pct, Philippines rises 1 pct * Indonesia recovers from early falls to close higher By Nikhil Subba Nov 5 (Reuters) - Singapore shares slumped on Monday after three straight sessions of sharp gains, while Philippine stocks rose for a second session in a row. Singapore's Straits Times index closed 1.8 percent lower, making it the biggest loser in Southeast Asia. Financials and industrials were the top losers. DBS Group Holdings was the biggest drag on the benchmark with a drop of 2.8 percent after the lender posted quarterly profit slightly below estimates, flagging trade war worries and property cooling measures likely to hold back its loan book growth next year. Meanwhile, Asian stocks skidded on fears of faster rate hikes in the United States and uncertainty around the Sino-U.S. trade war. The U.S. Labor Department released robust economic data for October on Friday, raising the possibility of another interest rate hike in December, which could hinder global economic growth. Investors were also worried about the trade spat between the world's top two economies after White House's top economic adviser said on Friday that Washington and China were not close to a deal to resolve their trade differences. Among other Southeast Asian markets, Philippine shares closed 1 percent higher, helped by gains primarily in the financial sector. SM Investments Corp rose over 1 percent to its highest close since Sept. 17, while LT Group Inc gained 2.48 percent. Indonesian shares closed marginally higher, after trading lower through most parts of the day on data showing slow GDP growth in the third quarter. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.17 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, compared with a 5.15 percent expansion expected in a Reuters poll and the second quarter's 5.27 percent. This points to tougher conditions for the Southeast Asian economy which has struggled with capital outflows and weaker exports and household spending. Bank Central Asia was the biggest boost, rising about 1 percent. Malaysian shares ended lower after the government chalked out a wider fiscal deficit target for the year, the highest in five years. Thai shares fell, dragged by oil stocks as crude prices fell further. Star Petroleum Refining was one of the biggest losers among energy stocks, declining 4.9 percent to its lowest in 1-1/2 weeks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3060.62 3116.39 -1.79 Bangkok 1670.58 1681.84 -0.67 Manila 7213.44 7140.29 1.02 Jakarta 5920.594 5906.292 0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1708.8 1713.87 -0.30 Ho Chi Minh 925.53 924.86 0.07 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3060.62 3402.92 -10.06 Bangkok 1670.58 1753.71 -4.74 Manila 7213.44 8558.42 -15.72 Jakarta 5920.594 6355.654 -6.85 Kuala Lumpur 1708.8 1796.81 -4.90 Ho Chi Minh 925.53 984.24 -5.97 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)