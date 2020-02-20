Asia
February 20, 2020 / 5:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Thai lead declines as investors weigh virus impact

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * China cuts benchmark interest rate to support virus-hit
economy
    * Thai index at lowest since Nov 2016
    * Indonesia and Malaysia stocks trade flat

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand and Singapore led
declines in Southeast Asia on Thursday amid concerns that the
coronavirus epidemic is yet to be contained and over its
economic impact, despite Chinese stimulus measures to cushion
the strain of the outbreak.   
    Economies of Singapore and Thailand have suffered from the
epidemic, with Singapore lowering its 2020 growth forecast and
Thailand flagging a slump in tourist numbers this year.  

    China reported a large drop in new coronavirus cases but
that came along with a jump in infections in South Korea, two
apparent deaths in Japan and researchers finding that the virus
spreads more easily than previously believed.

    As widely expected, China cut its benchmark lending rate on
Thursday to support its virus-hit economy.     
    Leading declines in the region, Thai shares slumped
as much as 1.4% to their lowest since Nov. 22, 2016. 
    The Airports Of Thailand, the biggest laggard in
the index, tumbled up to 8% after the airport operator flagged a
5% decrease in full-year revenue as a fallout of the virus.

    Thailand's bleak outlook for 2020 economic growth was also
adding to woes, according to Mongkol Puangpetra, Head of
Research at KTB Securities (Thailand).
    Singaporean stocks dropped as much as 0.6%, with
financials posting heavy losses. United Overseas Bank
and DBS Group Holdings declined up to 0.9% and 0.8%
respectively. 
    "It's risk-off today. Concerns about the coronavirus are
surfacing again," said Linus Loo, Head of Research at Lim & Tan
Securities.
    Last week, DBS Group had flagged a 2% reduction in full-year
revenue due to the virus impact, which was keeping markets
cautious about buying-in financial stocks, according to Loo.
   
    Indonesian stocks were trading flat ahead of the
central bank's policy decision, while the Malaysian index
 was also subdued.
    On the upside, the Philippine index gained as much as
0.9%, with big-cap conglomerates SM Investments and
Ayala Land adding up to 2% and 1%, respectively. 
            
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0515 GMT
    
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3197.32   3213.71         -0.51
 Bangkok                1493.4    1505.54         -0.81
 Manila                 7462.83   7396.94          0.89
 Jakarta                5935.434  5928.791         0.11
 Kuala Lumpur           1533.94   1534.16         -0.01
 Ho Chi Minh            931.68    928.76           0.31
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3197.32   3222.83         -0.79
 Bangkok                1493.4    1579.84         -5.47
 Manila                 7462.83   7,815.26        -4.51
 Jakarta                5935.434  6,299.54        -5.78
 Kuala Lumpur           1533.94   1588.76         -3.45
 Ho Chi Minh            931.68    960.99          -3.05
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
