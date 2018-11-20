Asia
November 20, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Thai shares fall; Philippines extends gains

Aman Swami

3 Min Read

    * Philippines up for a fifth day
    * Thailand top loser with 1.5 percent drop

    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Singapore and Thai shares fell on
Tuesday, in line with Asian peers, after Wall Street took a hit
on Monday from a sell-off in U.S. technology shares.
    U.S. stocks plunged on Monday as investors dumped internet
and other technology shares, further shaking confidence in a
group of stocks that has propelled the long bull market.
    Singapore shares fell 1.2 percent, with financials
dragging down the city-state's benchmark index.
    Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp shed as much as 2.5
percent, while rival United Overseas Bank Ltd slipped
1.7 percent.
    Thai shares were the top losers in the region,
closing 1.5 percent lower, dragged by losses in financial and
energy sectors. 
    Siam Commercial Bank PCL lost 2.6 percent, while
Kasikornbank PCL dipped 2.3 percent.
    Meanwhile, Philippines stocks rose 0.5 percent,
extending gains to a fifth consecutive session, driven by
industrial and real estate stocks.
    Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a visit to the country,
aiming to advance strategic gains made under a Manila leadership
that has favoured Beijing in the hope of receiving billions of
dollars of loans and investment.
    Investors are optimistic about the market's prospects, said
Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst with RCBC Securities,
adding that recent losses have made Philippine stock valuations
more attractive in comparison to their regional peers.
    Conglomerate SM Investments Corp gained 1.3 percent
for a third straight session, while Bank of the Philippine
Islands climbed 2 percent, hitting a two-and-half-month
closing high.
    Vietnam shares edged higher, pushed up by real estate
and material stocks.
    Markets in Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for holidays.
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                            
 Market          Current  Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3026.99  3065.07         -1.24
 Bangkok         1612.03  1636.48         -1.49
 Manila          7302.94  7270.26         0.45
 Ho Chi Minh     919.02   916.06          0.32
                                          
 Change on year                           
 Market          Current  End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3026.99  3402.92         -11.05
 Bangkok         1612.03  1753.71         -8.08
 Manila          7302.94  8558.42         -14.67
 Ho Chi Minh     919.02   984.24          -6.63
 
 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Sunil Nair)
