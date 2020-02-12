Asia
February 12, 2020 / 4:24 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Thailand rise as coronavirus fears fade; Malaysia falls

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * Singapore leads gainers, up as much as 1.1%
    * Malaysia slips; Q4 GDP growth at decade low 
    * Indonesia down 0.8%, hits over 1-week low

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Singapore and Thailand stock markets rose
on Wednesday on hopes that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak
might be over, while Malaysia shares declined as economic growth
in the fourth quarter slowed to a decade-low.
    Indonesian shares fell to a more than one-week low.     
    China's senior medical advisor  said on Tuesday the virus
outbreak may be over by April as the number of new cases from
Hubei, the centre of the epidemic, was at its lowest since Jan.
31.
    "As investors continue to assess the economic damage the new
coronavirus, the hopes of greater policy support by central
banks are on the rise," economists at ING said in a note.  
    Singapore stocks added as much as 1.1% and were on
track for a second straight day of gains. Big caps Jardine
Strategic Holdings  and Jardine Cycle & Carriage
 added up to 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively. 
    Last week, the country's central bank said it has room to
ease its monetary policy if needed amid the weakening economic
conditions due to the virus outbreak.
    Thai shares were on track for their best day in a
week, underpinned by gains in financials and energy stocks. 
    Improvement in the epidemic situation in China would be a
boon for Thailand as its economy is dependant on tourism and
trade. 
    The Siam Commercial Bank and petroleum distributor
PTT Pcl gained up to 1% and 1.2%, respectively.     
    The Vietnamese index added as much as 0.8% on financials.
The Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade
 rose over 2%.     
    Malaysian equities was marginally lower as data
showed the country's economic growth slumped to a decade-low of
3.6% in the fourth quarter. The pace of expansion was well below
the 4.2% rise forecast in a Reuters poll.     
    The Indonesian bourse dropped as much as 0.9%,
weighed by consumer stocks. Instant noodles maker PT Indofood
CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk shed over 5%. 
    The country's health minister on Tuesday said Indonesia was
not hiding any coronavirus cases, after medical researchers in
the United Statessaid in a study that lack of confirmed cases
"may suggest the potential for undetected cases". 
    Indonesia is the only country in Southeast Asia that has not
reported a confirmed case of coronavirus infection. 
  

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0407 GMT
    
  Market                  Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                        close        
  Singapore               3207.35       3175.57      1.00
  Bangkok                 1536.99       1523.93      0.86
  Manila                  7405.51       7439.4       -0.46
  Jakarta                 5902.537      5954.397     -0.87
  Kuala Lumpur            1549.18       1551.48      -0.15
  Ho Chi Minh             939.86        934.67       0.56
                                                     
  Change so far in 2020                              
  Market                  Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore               3207.35       3222.83      -0.48
  Bangkok                 1536.99       1579.84      -2.71
  Manila                  7405.51       7,815.26     -5.24
  Jakarta                 5902.537      6,299.54     -6.30
  Kuala Lumpur            1549.18       1588.76      -2.49
  Ho Chi Minh             939.86        960.99       -2.20
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
