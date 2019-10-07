SE Asia Stocks-Singapore tracks Wall Street gains, most others little changed

* Singapore boosted by gains in financials * Banks and energy stocks help Thailand By Soumyajit Saha Oct 7 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks snapped three sessions of losses to gain on Monday, while most other southeast Asian stock markets were little changed in thin volumes as markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday. Gains in financial and telecommunication sectors helped the city-state rise, with lender DBS Group Holdings gaining 1% and Singapore Telecommunications up 1.3%. "Singapore is reacting in response to the strength in the U.S. markets on Friday," Linus Loo, head of research at Lim & Tan Securities said. U.S. markets rose on Friday after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing slowdown concerns. Investors in broader southeast Asia were cautious after Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials have narrowed down the list of topics they were willing to negotiate on in talks slated to begin on Thursday. "There is caution in the market given the disappointing results to talks in the past," Linus added. Thai shares advanced, helped by gains in banking and energy stocks. Lender Kasikornbank advanced 1.7%, while oil explorer PTT Exploration and Production gained 1.3%. Thailand's central bank governor on Friday said the bank is ready to take policy action if needed, adding that it would further relax rules on capital outflows in the face of a strong baht. Meanwhile, Indonesian stocks fell, dragged down by losses in consumer and resources sectors. Consumer goods maker Unilever Indonesia lost 1.8%, while cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa was down 2.8%. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0418 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3098.74 3078.36 0.66 Bangkok 1609.44 1605.96 0.22 Manila 7715.85 7704.6 0.15 Jakarta 6040.785 6061.252 -0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1558.98 1557.67 0.08 Ho Chi Minh 988.18 987.59 0.06 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3098.74 3068.76 0.98 Bangkok 1609.44 1563.88 2.91 Manila 7715.85 7,466.02 3.35 Jakarta 6040.785 6,194.50 -2.48 Kuala Lumpur 1558.98 1690.58 -7.78 Ho Chi Minh 988.18 892.54 10.72 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)