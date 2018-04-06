FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 10:45 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Vietnam extend gains; Philippines falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Singapore shares gain 1.1 pct, marks 4th winning week in 5
    * Vietnam hits record, marks 17th winning session in 20
    * Philippines falls nearly 1 pct, marks 8th week of losses
in 10

    By Nicole Pinto
    April 6 (Reuters) - Singapore shares rose on Friday,
building on the previous session's strong gains, while the
Philippines fell sharply to its lowest close in nearly two
weeks.
    Asian shares outside Japan were marginally firmer
, after trading down earlier in the session as
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed additional tariffs on
Chinese products, aggravating trade tensions.
    Singapore index closed 1.1 percent higher, adding to
the near 2 percent gain on Thursday, with financials DBS Group
Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
 climbing 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. 
    Singapore shares gained 0.4 percent this week, their fourth
winning week in five.
    Vietnam shares, which hit an all-time peak in the
session, marked a 2.2 percent gain on the week, their 12th
winning week in 14 since the start of the year. The shares have
posted gains for 17 sessions out of 20. 
    Real estate firms Vincom Retail JSC and Vingroup
JSC gained 6.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively,
in the session.     
    Meanwhile, Philippine shares closed nearly 1 percent
lower in the session, posting an eighth week of losses in ten.
    BDO Unibank Inc fell 3 percent to an over
five-month closing low, while real estate firm Ayala Land Inc
 slipped 1.8 percent. 
    Indonesian shares edged marginally lower, falling
for a sixth consecutive week, with the index of the country's 45
most liquid stocks also falling slightly in the
session. 
    Indonesian consumers were slightly less optimistic in March
than the previous month as many expected the job market to
weaken, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.
    The Thai stock market was closed for a holiday.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day 
                 Current    Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3442.5     3405.65         1.08
 Manila          7945.66    8022.16         -0.95
 Jakarta         6175.052   6183.227        -0.13
 Kuala Lumpur    1837.01    1836.13         0.05
 Ho Chi Minh     1199.96    1193.17         0.57
                                            
 Change on year                             
 Market          Current    End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3442.5     3402.92         1.16
 Manila          7945.66    8558.42         -7.16
 Jakarta         6175.052   6355.654        -2.84
 Kuala Lumpur    1837.01    1796.81         2.24
 Ho Chi Minh     1199.96    984.24          21.92
 
 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
