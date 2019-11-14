SE Asia Stocks-Slip as China slowdown worsens, Indonesia leads fall

* China Oct industrial production misses forecast * Jollibee Foods Q3 net income drops * Philippine cenbank stands pat on interest-rate Nov 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets retreated on Thursday, with Indonesia losing the most, as risk sentiment received a hit following a slew of gloomy data from China, the region's biggest trade partner. China's industrial production growth slowed sharply in October as it logged a 4.7% rise but came in well below a Reuters forecast, while investment growth touched a record low and retail sales also missed expectations. The weak economic print highlights the aftermath of the country's longstanding tariff dispute with the U.S. and a depletion of demand in advanced economies, hence, "export-led industrial production will remain under pressure," DBS bank analysts said in a note. Against this backdrop, China's GDP growth is likely to slow further to 5.8% in the fourth quarter, down from 6% in the previous quarter, they added. Indonesian shares dropped 0.7% to their lowest in more than one month on weakness in telcos and financials. Coal mining companies also suffered following recent reports of China suspending imports of the commodity, said Anugerah Zamzami Nasr, equity research analyst at Phillip Sekuritas Indonesia. Coal producers Bayan Resources Tbk PT and Adaro Energy Tbk PT tumbled 6.9% and 2.6%, respectively. An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks gave up 1.1%. Industrial stocks pulled Singapore's index lower as conglomerate Jaridne Matheson Holdings Ltd shed 1.9%. The Philippine bourse also dipped, with a 5% slump in Jollibee Foods Inc sagging the index. The Asian fastfood giant reported a sharp decline in third-quarter net income due to continued underperformance of its U.S. venture Smashburger and Red Ribbon at home. After market hours, the Philippine central bank announced that it would hold the benchmark interest rate steady, as was widely expected, after reporting a stronger-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter. Malaysian benchmark slipped, dragged by IHH Healthcare Bhd and telecom major Axiata group Bhd . In other news, cruise line operator Genting Malaysia Bhd jumped 2.2% to top the benchmark after it said shareholders of U.S.-based Empire Resorts Inc voted in favour of merging with the company. Thai shares also declined as energy stocks faltered. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3231.85 3239.22 -0.23 Bangkok 1609.47 1615.14 -0.35 Manila 7933.71 7947.47 -0.17 Jakarta 6098.95 6142.501 -0.71 Kuala Lumpur 1593.55 1597.22 -0.23 Ho Chi Minh 1012.3 1012.77 -0.05 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3231.85 3068.76 5.31 Bangkok 1609.47 1563.88 2.92 Manila 7933.71 7,466.02 6.26 Jakarta 6098.95 6,194.50 -1.54 Kuala Lumpur 1593.55 1690.58 -5.74 Ho Chi Minh 1012.3 892.54 13.42 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)