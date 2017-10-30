SE Asia Stocks-S'pore off 29-mth high; Philippines leads gainers

By Devika Syamnath Oct 30 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks came off a 29-month high to close lower on Monday as investors booked profits after three straight sessions of gains, while the Philippines led gainers in Southeast Asia. Philippine shares gained 0.8 percent on their last trading day of the month, as real estate stocks such as SM Prime and SM Investments climbed 3.6 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. Thai shares closed 0.2 percent higher, reversing losses during the session, after the finance ministry raised its economic growth forecast for this year. Oil and gas company PTT Pcl rose 1.4 percent while Kasikornbank Pcl climbed 2.4 percent. The Thai finance ministry now expects a 3.8 percent GDP growth this year, compared with its previous forecast of 3.6 percent. The ministry also upgraded its estimate for export gains to 8.5 percent this year, compared with the 4.7 percent projected in July. Singapore shares shed 0.3 percent, retreating from their highest since May 2015 hit earlier in the session. The index has risen 4.9 percent so far this month, its biggest monthly gain in nine. United Overseas Bank Ltd fell 1.1 percent, while the city-state's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd dropped 0.6 percent. "Given that we are at the end of the month and that the STI has had a strong run, it is not surprising to see some mild profit-taking," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital. Among other Southeast Asian markets, Malaysia was marginally up, with palm oil producer Sime Darby gaining 1.1 percent and Petronas Chemicals up 1.6 percent. The Philippine market is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday on account of public holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3375.97 3386.44 -0.31 Bangkok 1718.66 1716.03 0.15 Manila 8365.26 8295.95 0.84 Jakarta 5974.077 5975.281 -0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1748.35 1746.13 0.13 Ho Chi Minh 845.2 840.37 0.57 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3375.97 2880.76 17.19 Bangkok 1718.66 1542.94 11.39 Manila 8365.26 6840.64 22.29 Jakarta 5974.077 5296.711 12.79 Kuala Lumpur 1748.35 1641.73 6.49 Ho Chi Minh 845.2 664.87 27.12 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)