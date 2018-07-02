SE Asia Stocks-Start data-heavy week on back foot; trade war fears linger

* Vietnam hits over 1-month low * Philippine index scales 1-week high By Sumeet Gaikwad July 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday on caution ahead of a raft of economic data this week, while sentiment remained weak as the July 6 deadline when the U.S. is due to impose US$34 billion of tariffs on Chinese exports is fast approaching. Asian shares excluding Japan were about 0.4 percent lower, after losing 2 percent last week, as trade concerns clouded the outlook for Chinese growth. In regional markets, Vietnam's Ho-Chi-Minh index declined as much as 2.4 percent despite strong June manufacturing figures, as financials and real estate stocks weighed on the benchmark. Vietcombank and Vinhomes JSC's down 3.3 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, were the biggest drag on the index. Indonesia's benchmark index rose as gains in energy and financial stocks outweighed losses in materials and consumer staples. Financials got a fillip after the country's central bank on Friday raised its benchmark rate by twice as much as the market expected on Friday in a bid to defend the rupiah. "Last Friday's move was unexpected and is a very strong message that the central bank is unwilling to tolerate further weakness of the rupiah," said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas. However, investors will keep a close eye on inflation data due later in the day, he added. According to a Reuters poll, Indonesia's annual inflation rate in June is seen slowing at 2.88 percent compared with 3.23 percent a month earlier. Energy stocks dragged the Thai benchmark index 0.2 percent lower after oil prices fell by more than one percent on Monday on rising supplies in Saudi Arabia. Oil and Gas explorer PTT Pcl was 0.5 percent lower while its unit PTT Exploration and Production Pcl fell 4.6 percent. Data from the country's commerce ministry showed headline inflation rose 1.38 percent in June, albeit at a slower pace. Singapore stocks fell 0.7 percent dragged by financials and industrials, with lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation , down more than 1 percent, leading the losses. Philippine shares rose, led by industrials and telecom stocks. Ayala Land rose 1.5 percent and SM Investments Corp added 2.2 percent. The archipelago is due to release its core inflation data on Thursday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AS AT 0430 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3247.47 3268.7 -0.65 Bangkok 1592.77 1595.58 -0.18 Manila 7219.99 7193.68 0.37 Jakarta 5816.394 5799.237 0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1683.38 1691.5 -0.48 Ho Chi Minh 939.91 960.78 -2.17 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3247.47 3402.92 -4.57 Bangkok 1592.77 1753.71 -9.18 Manila 7219.99 8558.42 -15.64 Jakarta 5816.394 6355.654 -8.48 Kuala Lumpur 1683.38 1796.81 -6.31 Ho Chi Minh 939.91 984.24 -4.50 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)