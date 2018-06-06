FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 5:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Steady; investors await U.S.-N.Korea summit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Thai shares led gains in South east Asia
    * Malaysia cenbank governor submits resignation

    By Mensholong Lepcha
    June 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were steady
on Wednesday as investors look forward to the summit between
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
next week.
    Trump said plans for what will be the first meeting between
a serving U.S. president and a North Korean leader, were "moving
along very well."
    "Markets in general are feeding off the optimism expressed
in U.S. markets, it's all about the Kim-Trump summit," said
Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific Oanda.
    "While a lot of the short-term impact is priced in, the only
downside risk is if the meeting goes sideways."
    Malaysian shares rose slightly, helped by trading
services and financial firms.
    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said central bank
Governor Muhammad Ibrahim had submitted his resignation.
 
    Astro Malaysia Holdings was the top gainer,
climbing as much as 15 percent.
    Thai shares gained as much as 0.7 percent to a
two-week high, helped by energy stocks. PTT rose about
1 percent and was headed for a third straight session of gains. 
    Global oil prices rose after Venezuela raised the prospect
of halting some crude exports, according to people familiar with
the matter.
    Singapore shares declined after two consecutive
session of gains, hurt by financials.
    Indonesian shares were little changed with consumer
stocks among the top losers. Bakrie Brothers plunged
25 percent to an all-time low and was the biggest drag.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
fell as much as 0.6 percent.    
   
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0555 GMT
 Change on the day                            
                    Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3470.62   3483.16         -0.36
 Bangkok            1740.57   1732.71         0.45
 Manila             7693.2    7685.76         0.10
 Jakarta            6085.308  6088.79         -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1760.88   1755.14         0.33
 Ho Chi Minh        1023.5    1022.74         0.07
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3470.62   3402.92         1.99
 Bangkok            1740.57   1753.71         -0.75
 Manila             7693.2    8558.42         -10.11
 Jakarta            6085.308  6355.654        -4.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1760.88   1796.81         -2.00
 Ho Chi Minh        1023.5    984.24          3.99
 
 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha, additional reporting by Nicole
Pinto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
