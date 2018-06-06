SE Asia Stocks-Steady; investors await U.S.-N.Korea summit

* Thai shares led gains in South east Asia * Malaysia cenbank governor submits resignation By Mensholong Lepcha June 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were steady on Wednesday as investors look forward to the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next week. Trump said plans for what will be the first meeting between a serving U.S. president and a North Korean leader, were "moving along very well." "Markets in general are feeding off the optimism expressed in U.S. markets, it's all about the Kim-Trump summit," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific Oanda. "While a lot of the short-term impact is priced in, the only downside risk is if the meeting goes sideways." Malaysian shares rose slightly, helped by trading services and financial firms. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said central bank Governor Muhammad Ibrahim had submitted his resignation. Astro Malaysia Holdings was the top gainer, climbing as much as 15 percent. Thai shares gained as much as 0.7 percent to a two-week high, helped by energy stocks. PTT rose about 1 percent and was headed for a third straight session of gains. Global oil prices rose after Venezuela raised the prospect of halting some crude exports, according to people familiar with the matter. Singapore shares declined after two consecutive session of gains, hurt by financials. Indonesian shares were little changed with consumer stocks among the top losers. Bakrie Brothers plunged 25 percent to an all-time low and was the biggest drag. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell as much as 0.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0555 GMT Change on the day Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3470.62 3483.16 -0.36 Bangkok 1740.57 1732.71 0.45 Manila 7693.2 7685.76 0.10 Jakarta 6085.308 6088.79 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1760.88 1755.14 0.33 Ho Chi Minh 1023.5 1022.74 0.07 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3470.62 3402.92 1.99 Bangkok 1740.57 1753.71 -0.75 Manila 7693.2 8558.42 -10.11 Jakarta 6085.308 6355.654 -4.25 Kuala Lumpur 1760.88 1796.81 -2.00 Ho Chi Minh 1023.5 984.24 3.99 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha, additional reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)