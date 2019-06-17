Financials
June 17, 2019 / 4:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued ahead of cenbank policy meetings

Devika Syamnath

4 Min Read

    * All eyes on Fed, BOJ, BOE meetings this week
    * Investors await cues from China, HK given political
tensions -
analyst
    * Philippines weakens most, industrials weigh

    June 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets trod
water on Monday as market participants stayed on the sidelines
ahead of a slew of central bank policy meetings, while political
tensions in Hong Kong and the Middle East kept risk appetite in
check.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank Of Japan and the Bank of
England are meeting this week as the case for rate cuts
intensifies amid a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute that has
dampened growth prospects and sparked fears of a recession.
    "Everyone is waiting to see if the central banks can
actually be more dovish on interest rates to support markets, 
considering there's a lot of downside risk coming in from the
trade wars," said Joanne Goh, an equity strategist with DBS Bank
Ltd in Singapore.
    Meanwhile, activist Joshua Wong, who has become the face of
Hong Kong's push for full democracy, walked free from prison on
Monday and vowed to join a mass protest movement demanding that
the city's Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, steps down.

    Considering the political developments in Hong Kong over the
weekend, investors are waiting to see how the China and Hong
Kong markets behave before making any moves, Goh added.
    Adding to the bleak geopolitical landscape, tensions
ratcheted in the Middle East after the United States blamed Iran
for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week. 
    Philippine shares fell the most among Southeast Asian
markets, declining as much as 0.7% to their weakest in over one
week. 
    Industrials accounted for most of the fall, with JG Summit
Holdings down as much as 2.6%. Banks also dropped with
BDO Unibank Inc declining as much as 1.2%.
    "You would have thought it (Philippine market) is resilient,
with domestic demand and strong GDP growth above 6%... but
against slowing growth and unresolved U.S.-China trade war, it
still remains to be seen if the Philippines can be that
resilient in terms of economic growth," said Goh.
    Singapore and Indonesia were also weaker on
the day, down 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.
    Singaporean conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings
lost as much as 2.4% to a two-week low and led losers in the
benchmark stock index. 
    In Indonesia, Charoen Pokphand Indonesia was among
the top losers, down as much as 5.7%. 
    
     
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0420 GMT
    
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3220.52   3222.63         -0.07
 Bangkok                1674.39   1672.33         0.12
 Manila                 7934.12   7990.2          -0.70
 Jakarta                6236.853  6250.265        -0.21
 Kuala Lumpur           1640.15   1638.63         0.09
 Ho Chi Minh            945.27    953.61          -0.87
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3220.52   3068.76         4.95
 Bangkok                1674.39   1563.88         7.07
 Manila                 7934.12   7,466.02        6.27
 Jakarta                6236.853  6,194.50        0.68
 Kuala Lumpur           1640.15   1690.58         -2.98
 Ho Chi Minh            945.27    892.54          5.91
 
 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
