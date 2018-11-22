SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as global growth concerns weigh; Indonesia gains

* Philippines, Malaysia close flat * Indonesia gains after two straight session of losses * Singapore rises; Q3 GDP growth misses expectations By Aman Swami Nov 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks picked up on Thursday after two sessions of falls, while other markets in the region were largely subdued as investors remained cautious amid signs of slowing global growth. Tensions over Sino-U.S. trade ahead of a high-stakes meeting this month between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping kept investor sentiment fragile in Asia. Indonesia's benchmark index rose 0.7 percent, driven by gains in financial and consumer stocks. "I think investors are considering Indonesia as an relatively insulated market during this tech and export-driven retreat," said Taye Shim, head of research and strategist at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. "Further, Indonesia surprised the market with its recent rate hike – which we think is a country-specific relief factor, which reinforced investor sentiment on the Indonesian market." Indonesia's central bank last week unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate for the sixth time this year, as policymakers struggle to reduce imports and lower the country's current-account deficit. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT was up 1.2 percent, while cement manufacturer Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT rallied 6.5 percent. Singapore shares edged marginally higher with conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd gaining 2.1 percent and Hutchison Port Holdings Trust firming 2 percent. The city-state's economy expanded at a much slower pace than initially thought in the third quarter, with the government flagging further moderation in the current quarter and warning that the Sino-U.S. trade war will hurt growth in 2019. Thai shares declined 0.8 percent, dragged by losses in industrial and energy sectors. Airports of Thailand PCL slipped 2.4 percent, while PTT Exploration and Production PCL shed 1.9 percent. Oil prices fell on Thursday after U.S. crude inventories swelled to their highest level since December stoking concerns about a global glut but OPEC talk of an output reduction limited losses. Philippine and Malaysian shares closed flat for the day. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3041.38 3038.65 0.09 Bangkok 1604.4 1617.33 -0.80 Manila 7268.38 7265.45 0.04 Jakarta 5990.81 5948.052 0.72 Kuala Lumpur 1695.62 1695.37 0.01 Ho Chi Minh 924.42 922.56 0.20 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3041.38 3402.92 -10.62 Bangkok 1604.4 1753.71 -8.51 Manila 7268.38 8558.42 -15.07 Jakarta 5990.81 6355.654 -5.74 Kuala Lumpur 1695.62 1796.81 -5.63 Ho Chi Minh 924.42 984.24 -6.08 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Sunil Nair)