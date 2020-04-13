Financials
April 13, 2020 / 4:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as OPEC+ deal fails to lift sentiment amid coronavirus worries

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * Philippines rises on hopes of policy easing
    * Singapore, Malaysia little changed

    By Arundhati Dutta
    April 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
subdued on Monday, as an agreement by OPEC and its allies to
slash oil output did little to calm investors plagued by the
incessant spread of the new coronavirus, while Philippine shares
rose on hopes of policy easing.
    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output
to prop up oil prices amid the pandemic.
    "Across market, the bigger issue remains demand as COVID-19
shocks continue to linger while the cut also takes place from a
markedly higher production level prior to the price war," 
Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG, said in a note.
    Indonesia reported the biggest daily jump in the coronavirus
infections on Friday, while the Philippines recorded its highest
single-day death toll. 
    Indonesian stocks see-sawed in early trade and were
last down 0.5%. Financials were the top drags, with PT Bank
Central Asia Tbk shedding 1.3%.
    Indonesia on Sunday imposed curbs on public transport ahead
of the annual exodus to home villages that marks the end of the
Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
    Philippine shares rose as much as 1.2%, aided by
gains in conglomerates such as Ayala Land and GT
Capital Holdings.
    The central bank governor on Sunday said another 200 basis
point cut in the reserve requirement ratio was "forthcoming" and
signalled more cuts in its policy interest rate to counter the
impact from the pandemic.
    Vietnamese equities climbed as much as 1.3%, led by
financials. Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank
 jumped 7%. 
    Singapore and Malaysia were little changed.
Malaysia extended movement and travel restrictions on Friday for
another two weeks until April 28.
    Thai shares were almost flat, with Airports of
Thailand Pcl falling more than 5%.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0339 GMT
  Change on the day                                        
  Market               Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                     close        
  Singapore            2569.53       2571.32      -0.07
  Bangkok              1228.56       1228.03      0.04
  Manila               5534.7        5510.83      0.43
  Jakarta              4625.67       4649.079     -0.50
  Kuala Lumpur         1358.91       1357.5       0.10
 Ho Chi Minh           768.04        757.94       1.33
                                                  
  Change so far in                                
 2020                                             
  Market               Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore            2569.53       3222.83      -20.27
  Bangkok              1228.56       1579.84      -22.24
  Manila               5534.7        7,815.26     -29.18
  Jakarta              4625.67       6,299.54     -26.57
  Kuala Lumpur         1358.91       1588.76      -14.47
  Ho Chi Minh          768.04        960.99       -20.08
 
 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below