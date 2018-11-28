SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as Trump-Xi meeting awaited

* Uncertainty about U.S.-China trade war dampens sentiment * Philippine shares fall 0.2 pct, Thai stocks up 0.3 pct By Shreya Mariam Job Nov 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday as investors braced for a meeting of U.S. and Chinese leaders amid an intensifying trade dispute between the two countries. Trading volumes across the region were muted ahead of the G20 summit that begins Friday in Argentina, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet. Also stifling risk appetite were conflicting signals about the direction of the trade war between the world's two biggest economies. While Trump on Monday said he was "highly unlikely" to budge on China's request to hold off on a planned increase in tariffs, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow kept open the possibility of the two countries reaching a trade deal. Shares in Singapore and Malaysia were largely unchanged, while Philippine stocks fell 0.2 percent. "I think it is cautiousness ahead of the key event this week which is the G20 summit," said Joel Ng, an analyst at Singapore-based KGI Securities. "Everyone will be watching to see whether there is any deals coming out from there. And trading volumes are not helping as well." Indonesian shares dipped 0.15 percent, dragged lower by materials and telecom stocks. Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT dropped 1.6 percent, while Astra International Tbk PT slid 1.8 percent. Philippine stocks were hit by losses in financial and real estate stocks. Ayala Land Inc dipped 1 percent, while Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc slipped 2.7 percent. Meanwhile, Thai shares rose 0.3 percent, helped by industrials and materials stocks. Airports of Thailand PCL gained 1.2 percent, while Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL rose 1.9 percent. SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: As at 4:33 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3089.98 3090.4 -0.01 Bangkok 1639.86 1634.27 0.34 Manila 7396.45 7413.63 -0.23 Jakarta 6004.839 6013.589 -0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1685.92 1684.97 0.06 Ho Chi Minh 923.43 923.12 0.03 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3089.98 3402.92 -9.20 Bangkok 1639.86 1753.71 -6.49 Manila 7396.45 8,558.42 -13.58 Jakarta 6004.839 6,355.65 -5.52 Kuala Lumpur 1685.92 1796.81 -6.17 Ho Chi Minh 923.43 984.24 -6.18 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)