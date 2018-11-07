SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as U.S. mid-term results trickle in

* Subdued as Democrats inch towards majority in the U.S. House * Philippines slips as Sept trade deficit widens By Nikhil Subba Nov 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday after results from the U.S. mid-term elections showed Republicans close to losing grip on Congress, while Philippines stocks fell as data reflected record-high imports had widened trade deficit. With a House majority, Democrats will have the power to investigate U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns and possible conflicts of interest, and challenge his overtures to Saudi Arabia, Russia and North Korea. A closely followed polling website FiveThirtyEight had earlier said the likelihood of the Democratic party winning the House of Representatives had fallen to just over 50 percent, from the prior poll of 90 percent. "The U.S. mid-term elections is a risk factor. However, any downside is unlikely to last as the U.S. economy is still growing strongly. A divided Congress will mainly affect future policies," said Liu Jinshu, director of research, NRA Capital. Philippine shares fell nearly two percent after data showed that the nation's trade deficit in September had more than doubled, compared with the previous year. The archipelago nation's trade deficit widened to almost $4 billion in September, the sixth straight month that the gap stayed well above $3 billion, as imports hit an all-time high, while exports contracted, government data showed. Singapore's Straits Times index climbed 1.1 percent, underpinned by gains in the industrial counter. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd, one of the top gainers on the bourse, rose as much as 5.7 percent. Boosted by industrials, Indonesian shares were poised to mark a seven-day winning streak with construction firm Jasa Marga rising up to 1.5 percent, while Totalindo Eka Persada climbed nearly 4 percent. Thai shares traded marginally higher, with energy stocks leading the gains. Thai Agro Energy PCL posted a third-quarter profit of 72.2 million baht ($2.20 million), up from 57.8 million baht a year ago, sending shares to their highest since Oct. 3. Malaysian shares traded 0.14 percent firmer, while the Vietnam index slipped as much as 0.23 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0444 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3076.78 3060.62 0.53 Bangkok 1668.64 1669.33 -0.04 Manila 7049.42 7180.11 -1.82 Jakarta 5909.65 5923.93 -0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1711.94 1708.8 0.18 Ho Chi Minh 923.65 922.05 0.17 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3076.78 3402.92 -9.58 Bangkok 1668.64 1753.71 -4.85 Manila 7049.42 8558.42 -17.63 Jakarta 5909.65 6355.654 -7.02 Kuala Lumpur 1711.94 1796.81 -4.72 Ho Chi Minh 923.65 984.24 -6.16 ($1 = 32.8600 baht) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)