March 16, 2018 / 10:24 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as U.S. political worries hurt sentiment

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Philippines posts fourth straight weekly drop
    * Indonesia drops most on day, Vietnam top gainer

    By Aaron Saldanha
    March 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
subdued on Friday, weighed down by reports of further chaos in
the White House and fears that U.S. tariffs could hurt the
global economy and trigger a trade war.
    Broader Asian markets also dropped on concerns about the
shake-up inside U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and
as next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting comes into focus.
    Trump has decided to replace his national security adviser,
H.R. McMaster, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

    This follows the recent departure of two key officials,
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and top economic advisor Gary
Cohn, from the Trump administration.
    Adding to the political uncertainty, U.S. Special Counsel
Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for
documents, including some related to Russia, the New York Times
reported on Thursday.
    "For the overall emerging markets, foreign investors have
been selling off, which has led to further weakening of the
local currencies," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae
Asset Sekuritas.
    "If you track down some of the recent developments ever
since the resignation of Gary Cohn, there has been some market
speculation that uncertainties are likely to prolong from here,
so investors have been selling off, Indonesian equities
especially."
    Indonesian shares dropped 0.3 percent on broad-based
weakness.
    Telekomunikasi Indonesia was the biggest drag with
a drop of 2.8 percent.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
cut early falls to close 0.2 percent lower.
    Large caps are favoured by foreigners due to their
liquidity, Shim said, adding that the weakness was a case of
"foreigners selling off what they have rather than an angle of
valuations."
    Philippine shares recovered from a three-month low to
close 0.6 percent higher.
    The recovery towards the end of the day was due to
bargain-hunting across the board, said Luis Limlingan, managing
director of Manila-based brokerage firm Regina Capital
Development Corp. 
    Philippine shares dropped 1.6 percent this week, in their
fourth straight weekly decline.
    Malaysian shares edged up as gains in industrials
outweighed weakness in consumer staples. Axiata Group Bhd
 rose 2.3 percent.
    Singapore shares slipped 0.2 percent, largely due to
financials. Lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd dropped 1.3
percent.
    Thai shares were slightly lower, while Vietnam
 gained 1 percent on utilities and consumer staples.  
Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp rose 5.8 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day
    
  Market                 Current   Previous    Pct Move
                                   close       
  Singapore              3512.14   3517.73     -0.16
  Bangkok                1811.76   1816.08     -0.24
  Manila                 8238.15   8190.01     0.59
  Jakarta                6304.952  6321.904    -0.27
  Kuala Lumpur           1846.39   1845.27     0.06
 Ho Chi Minh             1150.19   1138.76     1.00
                                               
  Change so far in 2018                        
  Market                 Current   End 2017    Pct Move
  Singapore              3512.14   3402.92     3.21
  Bangkok                1811.76   1753.71     3.31
  Manila                 8238.15   8558.42     -3.74
  Jakarta                6304.952  6355.654    -0.80
  Kuala Lumpur           1846.39   1796.81     2.76
  Ho Chi Minh            1150.19   984.24      16.86
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Additional reporting
by Neil Jerome Morales in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.