SE Asia Stocks-Subdued; Philippines extends slide

By Niyati Shetty Oct 1 (Reuters) - Philippine shares extended losses on Monday on worries of high inflation and further monetary policy tightening, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets saw lacklustre trading due to holidays in China including Hong Kong. Asian shares edged lower as investors watched for developments on U.S. negotiations with Canada and Mexico over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal. "Improvement in trade will be a relief to sentiment in the region," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc. He added that a NAFTA deal could improve investor sentiment over the global trading climate, which has been hit by a continued trade dispute between China and the United States. "They (investors) are hoping those isolated deals will lift trading activities." Meanwhile, China's economy showed signs of weakness as the country's manufacturing sector sputtered in September, in a stark reminder that the U.S.-China trade disputes are having real consequences. Philippine shares slumped 1.2 percent, after having lost 0.6 percent in the previous session, after the central bank raised its interest rates on Thursday, the fourth time in five months. The central bank kept the door open for further tightening as it battles to cool inflation, with the September inflation data due on Friday. Industrials and real estate stocks led the losses, with SM Investments Corp falling as much as 2.6 pct and SM Prime Holdings declining 1.8 pct. Indonesian shares traded marginally lower, weighed down by consumer staples and materials. The country's September inflation rate came in at 2.88 percent, lower than 3.05 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0415 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3265.9 3257.05 0.27 Bangkok 1759.88 1756.41 0.20 Manila 7191.2 7276.82 -1.18 Jakarta 5963.798 5976.553 -0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1793.48 1793.15 0.02 Ho Chi Minh 1020.18 1017.13 0.30 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3265.9 3402.92 -4.03 Bangkok 1759.88 1753.71 0.35 Manila 7191.2 8558.42 -15.98 Jakarta 5963.798 6355.654 -6.17 Kuala Lumpur 1793.48 1796.81 -0.19 Ho Chi Minh 1020.18 984.24 3.65 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)