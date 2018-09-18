SE Asia Stocks-Subdued; Philippines marks 2-month closing low

* Financials drag Malaysian index lower * Indonesia falls for second straight session * Thailand posts near 4-month closing high By Sumeet Gaikwad Sept 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were largely subdued on Tuesday with investors staying cautious amid a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, while the Philippines slumped to a two-month closing low. U.S. President Donald Trump stepped-up his trade war with China on Monday after imposing 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, but warned that retaliatory action by China would lead to further tariffs. "There could be a diversion of investment from China to other ASEAN countries, as manufacturers seek to shield production from U.S. tariffs," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Philippine shares marked their lowest close in two months as financial and industrial stocks faltered with blue-chip SM Investments Corp down 3.4 percent, while Bank of the Philippine Islands plunged over 4 percent. Southeast Asian shares opened lower, but no sharp falls were seen as the new tariffs were well within expectations, and investors had taken positions accordingly. Singapore stocks ended slightly lower, weighed down by financials and consumer stocks, with lender United Overseas Bank and Wilmar International Ltd declining 0.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Financials also told on the Malaysian index which lost over half a percent. Malayan Banking Bhd fell 1.6 percent, while CIMB Group Holdings was down over 3 percent. Malaysian inflation data is due on Wednesday, with the consumer price index seen rising 0.4 percent in August from a year earlier, its slowest pace in more than three years, a Reuters poll showed. The Jakarta index held steady amid headwinds from the U.S.-China trade war but was marginally down due to losses in consumer staples. Consumer products maker Unilever Indonesia slipped over 1 percent while Indofood Sukses Makmur fell nearly 3 percent. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was down 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, Thai shares notched a near four-month closing high with broadbased gains. Index heavyweights PTT Pcl and Airports of Thailand rose 2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3139.34 3141.4 -0.07 Bangkok 1744.42 1718.39 1.51 Manila 7286.34 7413.56 -1.72 Jakarta 5811.79 5824.257 -0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1792.94 1803.76 -0.60 Ho Chi Minh 993.49 987.61 0.60 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3139.34 3402.92 -7.75 Bangkok 1744.42 1753.71 -0.53 Manila 7286.34 8558.42 -14.86 Jakarta 5811.79 6355.654 -8.56 Kuala Lumpur 1792.94 1796.81 -0.22 Ho Chi Minh 993.49 984.24 0.94 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)