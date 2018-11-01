Asia
November 1, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued; Singapore hits 1-week high as lenders jump

Shanima A

4 Min Read

    * Malaysia snaps 3-day winning streak
    * Singapore's OCBC posts record qtrly profit
    * Indonesia c.bank pledges to ensure banks have ample
liquidity 

    By Shanima A
    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Singapore shares climbed to a one-week
high on Thursday as lenders rallied after Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp posted a record quarterly profit, while other
markets in the region were subdued.
    Singapore shares ended 1.4 percent higher after
lender OCBC reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly
profit, helped by higher net interest income and a decline in
allowances for bad debts.
    Shares of OCBC closed 3.8 percent higher while rival DBS
Group Holdings Ltd, the largest lender in Southeast
Asia, rose 2.1 percent to a one-week high. DBS Group will report
its results next week.
    However, escalating trade war woes between Washington and
Beijing weakened factory activity and export orders across Asian
countries. Manufacturing surveys showed contraction in factory
activity in Malaysia as conditions for exporters and factories
were deteriorating.
    Malaysian shares declined 0.1 percent, snapping a
three-day gaining streak. 
    Malaysia's biggest lender by market value, Malayan Banking
Bhd, lost 1 percent and Hong Leong Bank Bhd
slumped to a more than one-week low. 
    Indonesian shares ended marginally up after data
showed the country's annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.06
percent in October, faster than September's 2.88 percent, but
remained within the central bank's comfort range.
    However, the country's central bank said it will inject
liquidity at any sign of problem in the banking sector as loan
growth accelerates.
    Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT ended the session
5.5 percent higher while consumer goods maker Unilever Indonesia
Tbk PT shed 2.4 percent.
    Thai shares closed flat after losses in energy
stocks offset gains in most other sectors. 
    Petroleum and gas company PTT Pcl lost 2.9 percent,
snapping a three-day winning streak as oil prices fell.
    Data released earlier in the day showed Thailand's annual
headline consumer price index rose 1.23 percent in October,
slightly below analysts' forecast.
    Vietnam shares ended 0.7 percent lower while the   
Philippine market was closed for a public holiday. 

    
    

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Market           Current       Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore        3060.85       3018.8          1.39
  Bangkok          1667.55       1669.09         -0.09
  Jakarta          5835.92       5831.65         0.07
  Kuala Lumpur     1706.92       1709.27         -0.14
  Ho Chi Minh      907.96        914.76          -0.74
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market           Current       End 2017        Pct Move
  Singapore        3060.85       3402.92         -10.05
  Bangkok          1667.55       1753.71         -4.91
  Jakarta          5835.92       6355.654        -8.18
  Kuala Lumpur     1706.92       1796.81         -5.00
  Ho Chi Minh      907.96        984.24          -7.75
 
    

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.