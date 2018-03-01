FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 4:41 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued; U.S. rate hike fears prompt risk aversion

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Asian shares ex-Japan fall 0.3 pct after Wall St slide
    * Singapore falls as much as 1 pct, Philippines slips 0.5
pct 
    * Philippine cbank raises expectations of interest rate hike

    By Aditya Soni
    March 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
subdued on Thursday as Wall Street's slide overnight and revived
fears of a rise in U.S. interest rates dented risk appetite.
    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Tuesday remarks,
which rekindled fears of more rate increases than expected this
year, continued to weigh on equities, with MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipping 0.3
percent.
    "Waves of risk aversion are running through investors heads
as they prepare for round two of Jay Powell's testimony probably
hoping that he dials back on some of those hawkish overtones he
delivered to Congress on Tuesday," Stephen Innes, head of
trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda said in a note.
    Singapore shares fell as much as 1 percent to their
lowest in more than a week, dragged mainly by industrials.  
    Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd dipped
1.5 percent, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd slipped 0.7
percent. 
    Philippines shares declined as much as 0.5 percent,
after the Philippine central bank's inflation forecast raised
expectations of an increase in its key interest rate.
 
    Bangko Sentral ng Pilipina said on Wednesday annual
inflation could breach the official target in February, possibly
quickening to a more than three-year high of 4.8 percent.
    Inflation breaching the 4 percent mark definitely increases
the odds of a rate hike, said Fio De Jesus, an equity research
analyst with RCBC Securities in Manila. 
    Industrials and financials lead the decliners, with JG
Summit Holdings Inc falling 4.4 percent to a near
three-month low, while BDO Unibank Inc slid 1.5
percent. 
    Vietnam shares fell slightly, led by a decline in
Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, which dipped 2.2
percent. 
    Meanwhile, Indonesian shares climbed 0.3 percent
after data showed that manufacturing activity expanded in
February at the fastest pace since June 2016.
    Consumer Staples and telecommunications services stocks were
the biggest gainers, with PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
rising 1.3 percent, while Astra International Tbk PT
ticked up 0.9 percent. 
    Malaysian shares also rose slightly, with lender
CIMB Group Holdings climbing 1.3 percent, accounting
for most of the gains. 
    The Thai stock market was closed on account of a
public holiday.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change at 0348 GMT
 Market          Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3505.44   3517.94         -0.36
 Manila          8434.86   8475.29         -0.48
 Jakarta         6614.182  6597.218        0.26
 Kuala Lumpur    1858.25   1856.2          0.11
 Ho Chi Minh     1122.66   1121.54         -0.1
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
 Singapore       3505.44   3402.92         3.01
 Manila          8434.86   8,558.42        -1.44
 Jakarta         6614.182  6,355.65        4.07
 Kuala Lumpur    1858.25   1796.81         3.42
 Ho Chi Minh     1120.86   984.24          14.06
 
 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
