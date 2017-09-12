FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index hits highest close in over 2 decades
September 12, 2017 / 10:20 AM / in a month

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index hits highest close in over 2 decades

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    Sept 12 (Reuters) - Thai shares continued their winning
streak for a ninth session and closed at their highest in nearly
24 years on Tuesday, while other Southeast Asian stock markets
edged up, tracking broader Asia.
    The Thai index gained 0.4 percent and closed at
1,643.55, its highest since January 1994. Gains in convenience
store operator CP All Pcl and retailer Home Product
Center Pcl boosted the index.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose as much as 0.4 percent to their highest
since December 2007, drawing confidence from strong overnight
gains on Wall Street.
    Investors are awaiting the China retail sales data and the
industrial production data due this week, said Liu Jinshu,
director of research at NRA Capital.
    "U.S. CPI data is also due Thursday, so the markets may be
waiting for any cues following last week's volatility," he
added.
    Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been weighing on Asian
equities.
    The United Nations Security Council on Monday unanimously
stepped up sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear test
earlier this month, imposing a ban on the country's textile
exports and capping imports of crude oil.
    Malaysian shares rose 0.4 percent to close at their
highest since June 16, supported by a 3.5 percent rise in
natural gas company Petronas Gas Bhd.
    Singapore shares ended 0.2 percent higher after data
showed the city-state's retail sales in July rose 1.8 percent
from a year earlier, helped by growth in sales at petrol service
stations.  
    Top bank Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp led the
gains on the index with a 0.9 percent rise, while Singapore
Airlines Ltd climbed 2.2 percent.
    Vietnam shares finished 0.3 percent higher, while the
Philippine market was closed as authorities suspended
financial trading on account of floods.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day    
  Change on day                                           
  Market           Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore        3235.69       3228.51         0.22
  Bangkok          1643.55       1637.54         0.37
  Jakarta          5872.377      5871.881        0.01
  Kuala Lumpur     1789.86       1782.74         0.40
  Ho Chi Minh      799.94        797.47          0.31
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market           Current       End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore        3235.69       2880.76         12.32
  Bangkok          1643.55       1542.94         6.52
  Jakarta          5872.377      5296.711        10.87
  Kuala Lumpur     1789.86       1641.73         9.02
  Ho Chi Minh      799.94        664.87          20.32
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Binisha Ben; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
