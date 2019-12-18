SE Asia Stocks-Thai leads gains; Philippines drops on prospects of rate cut

* Philippines cbank seen to cut rates by "at least 50 bps" in 2020 * Singapore tracks global equities higher on trade cheer * Indonesian stocks set to gain for fourth straight session By Shruti Sonal Dec 18 (Reuters) - Thai shares led gains among Southeast Asian stock markets on Wednesday, lifted by energy and financial sectors, while the Philippine index dropped after the central bank signalled further rate cuts amid flagging growth and lean global demand. A run of recent upbeat data has helped calm fears of recession, while the "phase-one" Sino-U.S. trade deal seems to have lifted some of the uncertainty on the global outlook. Thai stocks marked their best session in nearly five days ahead of a central bank meeting, where the Bank of Thailand, according to a Reuters poll, is likely to stand pat on the interest rate. Analysts, however, are not ruling out further rate cuts in 2020. More rate cuts could come "in particular if domestic demand fails to pick up on stimulus and exports growth remains weak," Zhu Huani, market economist, Mizuho Bank. The Thai index was underpinned by gains in energy stocks, with PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production advancing on the back of firmer overnight oil prices. PTT Exploration said it has set an investment budget of $4.61 billion for next year and also targeted an 11% increase in petroleum sales volume next year. The Philippine benchmark was dragged lower by losses in financials and real estate sectors. Sentiment was also hit after the central bank governor signalled a cut in the benchmark interest rate by "at least 50 basis points" in 2020. Bank of the Philippine Islands fell as much as 3.09% to its lowest since July 12, and was the biggest percentage loser in the index. Trade-sensitive Singapore bourse tracked broader peers higher, after upbeat U.S. housing and manufacturing data further assuaged fears of an economic slowdown. Indonesian stocks were set to extend gains for a fourth consecutive session, on the back of financials and real estate. Healthcare and financial stocks lifted the Malaysian index by 0.3%. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0442 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3209.21 3200.8 0.26 Bangkok 1562.69 1548.65 0.91 Manila 7699.53 7730.45 -0.40 Jakarta 6259.997 6244.352 0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1581.78 1576.95 0.31 Ho Chi Minh 951.73 954.03 -0.24 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3209.21 3068.76 4.58 Bangkok 1562.69 1563.88 -0.08 Manila 7699.53 7,466.02 3.13 Jakarta 6259.997 6,194.50 1.06 Kuala Lumpur 1581.78 1690.58 -6.44 Ho Chi Minh 951.73 892.54 6.63 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)