SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares fall most in 11 months; Philippines rebounds

By Hanna Paul Oct 19 (Reuters) - Thai shares on Thursday recorded their biggest single-day fall since mid-November while Philippine shares reversed losses by the end of the session. Sentiment in the region was dampened by a fall in Asian stocks which shed gains after data showed that growth in China slowed slightly in the third quarter. Thai shares dropped as much as 1.6 percent despite data showing a trade surplus in September. Thailand also raised its 2017 export growth forecast to over 8 percent. Malaysian shares slipped as much as 0.4 percent to their lowest since April 20 ahead of the monthly inflation data due on Friday. The consumer price index likely rose 4.3 percent in September, according to analysts polled by Reuters, indicating an increase in the inflation rate for a second straight month. Indonesian stocks ended 0.3 percent lower ahead of a policy meeting later in the day in which the central bank is expected to stay pat on the monetary policy. "Market and Mirae expect key interest rates to remain unchanged at 4.25 percent," Mirae Asset Sekuritas said in a note. The Indonesian sub-index, comprising 45 most liquid stocks on the benchmark, lost as much as 0.9 percent with Telekom Indonesia leading decliners. Indonesian crude palm oil exports are expected to dip slightly in September from the previous month while output from the world's top producer of the commodity grew, according to a Reuters survey. Philippine shares recouped early losses to end 0.7 percent higher. Index heavyweight Ayala Corp was the top gainer on the benchmark. The Philippine military said there was a "big possibility" that a top Malaysian militant tipped to become Islamic State's point man in Southeast Asia was killed in battle, during the Marawi seige, the country's biggest security crisis in years. Singapore shares rose for a fifth session in six, with United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings the leading the gains. Singapore Exchange Ltd and U.S.-based Nasdaq formed a pact to support fast growing Asian companies to list on both capital markets, possibly simultaneously. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct close Move Singapore 3334.91 3329.03 0.18 Bangkok 1683.43 1707.53 -1.41 Manila 8487.37 8431.73 0.66 Jakarta 5910.53 5929.201 -0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1743.99 1748.99 -0.29 Ho Chi Minh 828.93 827.72 0.15 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3334.91 2880.76 15.76 Bangkok 1683.43 1542.94 9.11 Manila 8487.37 6840.64 24.1 Jakarta 5910.53 5296.711 11.59 Kuala Lumpur 1743.99 1641.73 6.23 Ho Chi Minh 828.93 664.87 24.7 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Vyas Mohan)