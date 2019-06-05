SE Asia Stocks-Thai, Vietnam shares rise on Fed rate cut hopes

* Thailand hits over 3-week high * Trading thin in wake of regional holidays By Ambar Warrick June 5 (Reuters) - Thailand and Vietnam stock markets rose on Wednesday tracking broader equities higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at an interest rate cut, while regional holidays prompted languid trade. U.S. stocks bounced overnight, with Asian shares in tow as the prospect of an interest rate cut pointed to more capital flows into high-yield risk assets such as equities. Thai index rose about 0.6% to its highest in more than three weeks, with heavyweight energy stocks leading broad-based gains. Oil and gas explorer PTT Pcl was the biggest boost to the benchmark, with the stock rising 1.1%. Trading volumes in Thailand were at less than a tenth of their 30-day average. Vietnam market rose about 0.5% with real estate stocks leading gainers. Developer Vingroup JSC rose about 0.8% and was the biggest boost to the index. Trading volumes in Vietnam were also well below their 30-day average. Markets in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are closed for a public holiday on Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0331 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Bangkok 1648.1 1637.69 0.64 Ho Chi Minh 955.8 951.16 0.49 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3142.37 3068.76 2.40 Bangkok 1648.1 1563.88 5.39 Manila 7945.37 7466.02 6.42 Jakarta 6209.117 6194.498 0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1644.09 1690.58 -2.75 Ho Chi Minh 955.8 892.54 7.09 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)