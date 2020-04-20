Financials
April 20, 2020 / 10:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand ends at near 6-wk high on stimulus boost, most other markets slip

Nikhil Subba

4 Min Read

    * Indonesia falls as Q1 FDI shrinks 
    * Thailand, Malaysia close higher

    By Nikhil Subba
    April 20 (Reuters) - Thai stocks settled 2.2% higher on
Monday, after the country's monarch approved a massive stimulus
package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus on the economy,
while most other markets in the Southeast Asian region slipped.
    The Thai index closed at its highest level since
March 10, after the King Maha Vajiralongkorn, over the weekend,
approved laws to implement spending measures worth 1.9 trillion
baht  ($58.55 billion), which allows the government to borrow 1
trillion baht to be used for public health spending and job
creation.
    Otherwise, a general cautious tone echoed through the region
as investors stepped into a busy U.S. corporate earnings week,
which is set to reveal the degree of damage COVID-19 has
inflicted on businesses.
    The United States, which has by far the world's largest
number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 750,000
infections and over 40,500 deaths, kicked off earnings season
last week with the Wall Street banks.
    "The significant amount of uncertainties and the lack of
comparative incidents to assess the Covid-19 impact limits the
visibility with earnings," Jingyi Pan, market strategist at
financial services firm IG, said in a note.
    In Asian markets, "caution can likewise be seen setting in
awaiting the series of U.S. earnings updates," Pan added.
    Indonesia's benchmark index led declines in the
region, closing 1.3% lower after data on Monday showed that 
incoming foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter
shrank 9.2% from a year earlier, as investors delayed business
decisions due to the pandemic.
    Wires and cables maker Kabelindo Murni and
construction services provider Surya Semesta each
closed about 7% down.
    Philippine stocks settled about 1% weaker, weighed
down by financials and telecom sectors.
    Globe Telecom fell 2.2%, while BDO Unibank
ended 2.4% lower.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index finished 0.6% lower,
dragged by industrial stocks.
    Jardine Matheson Holdings tumbled 4.1%, and
Venture Corp closed the session 1.3% lower.


    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  
  Change on the                                    
 day                                       
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       2599.4       2614.6      -0.64
  Bangkok         1268.15      1239.24     2.19
  Manila          5733.65      5789.97     -0.97
  Jakarta         4575.905     4634.821    -1.27
  Kuala Lumpur    1413.12      1407.34     0.41
 Ho Chi Minh      794.97       789.6       0.68
                                           
  Change so far                            
 in 2020                                   
  Market          Current      End 2019    Pct Move
  Singapore       2599.4       3222.83     -19.39
  Bangkok         1268.15      1579.84     -19.84
  Manila          5733.65      7,815.26    -26.64
  Jakarta         4575.905     6,299.54    -27.36
  Kuala Lumpur    1413.12      1588.76     -11.06
  Ho Chi Minh     794.97       960.99      -17.28
  
    
    


($1 = 32.4500 baht)

    

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below