SE Asia Stocks-Thailand extends gains into sixth session; Indonesia jumps up to 1 pct

By Devika Syamnath Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in energy and industrial stocks, while Indonesian shares jumped up to 1 percent with financials and materials leading the rise. Thailand's industrial output rose for a third straight month in September on an annual basis, beating forecasts, helped by higher production of automobiles, rubber and electronics, showing the economy is growing steadily. Thailand is expected to release October CPI data on Wednesday. Airports of Thailand rose 1.7 percent, while renewable energy company Energy Absolute surged 5 percent. The SET Index has risen nearly 3 percent so far this month, heading for a fifth straight monthly gain. Indonesian shares rose after three straight sessions of decline and were 8 points away at one point from a record high touched last week. Bank Central Asia, the country's largest lender by market value, led the gains, rising nearly 2 percent, while cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa surged nearly 10 percent. The Jakarta SE Composite Index has risen 1.8 percent so far this month, in what could be its ninth straight monthly gain. Among other Southeast Asia markets, Vietnam fell, shedding as much as 0.9 percent, dragged down by industrials. FLC Faros Construction JSC fell nearly 7 percent, after hitting a record high earlier in the day. The Philippine stock market is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for public holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0326 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3377.41 3375.97 0.04 Bangkok 1723.57 1718.66 0.29 Jakarta 6008.2 5974.077 0.57 Kuala Lumpur 1749.13 1748.35 0.04 Ho Chi Minh 838.84 845.2 -0.75 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3377.41 2880.76 17.24 Bangkok 1723.57 1542.94 11.71 Jakarta 6008.2 5296.711 13.43 Kuala Lumpur 1749.13 1641.73 6.54 Ho Chi Minh 838.84 664.87 26.17 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)