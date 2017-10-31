FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand extends gains into sixth session; Indonesia jumps up to 1 pct
October 31, 2017 / 4:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand extends gains into sixth session; Indonesia jumps up to 1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Devika Syamnath
    Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose for a sixth straight
session on Tuesday, led by gains in energy and industrial
stocks, while Indonesian shares jumped up to 1 percent with
financials and materials leading the rise.    
    Thailand's industrial output rose for a third straight month
in September on an annual basis, beating forecasts, helped by
higher production of automobiles, rubber and electronics,
showing the economy is growing steadily.
    Thailand is expected to release October CPI data on
Wednesday.
    Airports of Thailand rose 1.7 percent, while
renewable energy company Energy Absolute surged 5
percent.    
    The SET Index has risen nearly 3 percent so far this
month, heading for a fifth straight monthly gain.
    Indonesian shares rose after three straight sessions
of decline and were 8 points away at one point from a record
high touched last week.
    Bank Central Asia, the country's largest lender by
market value, led the gains, rising nearly 2 percent, while
cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa surged nearly
10 percent. 
    The Jakarta SE Composite Index has risen 1.8 percent so far
this month, in what could be its ninth straight monthly gain.   
 
    Among other Southeast Asia markets, Vietnam fell,
shedding as much as 0.9 percent, dragged down by industrials.
FLC Faros Construction JSC fell nearly 7 percent, after
hitting a record high earlier in the day.
    The Philippine stock market is closed on Tuesday and
Wednesday for public holidays.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0326 GMT
    
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3377.41       3375.97      0.04
  Bangkok          1723.57       1718.66      0.29
  Jakarta          6008.2        5974.077     0.57
  Kuala Lumpur     1749.13       1748.35      0.04
 Ho Chi Minh       838.84        845.2        -0.75
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3377.41       2880.76      17.24
  Bangkok          1723.57       1542.94      11.71
  Jakarta          6008.2        5296.711     13.43
  Kuala Lumpur     1749.13       1641.73      6.54
  Ho Chi Minh      838.84        664.87       26.17
 
 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
