April 3, 2020 / 10:22 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand posts best week since 2015 on oil surge; Singapore down

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * Thai index has best week in 4-1/2 years
    * Indonesia up for second day
    * The Philippines and Malaysia flat

    April 3 (Reuters) - Singaporean markets slumped on Friday
after the city-state shutdown most businesses to fight the
coronavirus, while the energy-heavy Thai index was boosted by
rallying oil prices and hopes of stimulus to support its
economy. 
    Singaporean stocks closed down 2.6%, weighed down by
losses in heavyweight conglomerates Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd
 and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. 
    Singapore will close schools and most workplaces, except for
essential services like supermarkets and banks for a month, as
its infections have been rising sharply in recent
weeks.  
    Elsewhere, Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose above $30
a barrel on Friday after soaring as much as 47% in the previous
session, on expectations of a huge global supply cut deal to
support prices.
    Thailand stocks closed marginally higher and posted
its best week since October 2015. Energy heavyweights PTT Pcl
 and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
gained over 5% each. 
    Also aiding Thai sentiment was Deputy Prime Minister Somkid
Jatusripitak's statement that new economic measures to ease
virus impact would be worth 10% of GDP.
    Shares in Vietnam added over 3%, boosted by gains in
the real estate sector.
     The Philippines, the world's top rice buyer, said on
Thursday it has secured Vietnam's commitment for continuous
supply of the staple food, which may include a 300,000-tonne
importation. 
    Vietnamese markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday.  
    Indonesian equities gained 2%, with financials
boosting the index. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk  rose 5.8% and
4.2%, respectively.   
    Indonesian palm producers have no plans to reduce workers'
hours or other activities despite virus, an industry body said
on Friday.
    Indonesia is the world's largest producer of palm oil. 
    Shares in Malaysia and the Philippines ended
flat.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2389.29       2453.03      -2.60
  Bangkok          1138.84       1138.27      0.05
  Manila           5346.97       5342.31      0.09
  Jakarta          4623.429      4531.685     2.02
  Kuala Lumpur     1330.65       1330.9       -0.02
 Ho Chi Minh       701.8         680.23       3.17
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2389.29       3222.83      -25.86
  Bangkok          1138.84       1579.84      -27.91
  Manila           5346.97       7,815.26     -31.58
  Jakarta          4623.429      6,299.54     -26.61
  Kuala Lumpur     1330.65       1588.76      -16.25
  Ho Chi Minh      701.8         960.99       -26.97
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
