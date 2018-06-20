FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
June 20, 2018 / 10:28 AM / in an hour

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand rebounds from 9-mth low; Indonesia falls nearly 2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Thai cenbank stands pat, raises 2018 outlook
    * Philippine cenbak hikes rate to 3.5 pct

    By Nicole Pinto
    June 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares slipped nearly 2
percent on Wednesday as trading resumed after Eid Al-Fitr
holidays, while the Thai index recovered from a 9-month low hit
in the previous session helped by gains in material and energy
stocks.
    Indonesian shares posted their lowest close in
nearly a month, weighed down by financials, while an index of
the country's 45 most liquid stocks slid 2.7 percent. 
   
    Bank Central Asia Tbk PT closed 3.4 percent lower
while Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT shed 3.6 percent.
Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT slipped 2.5 percent. 
    The ongoing trade spat between the United States and China
has seen investors in the region adopt a "wait-and-see
approach", said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific,
Oanda in a note. 
   "The spoils of a trade war have attracted bargain-hunting."
    Thai shares ended 1.5 percent higher as heavyweights
PTT PCl and PTT Exploration and Production PCL
 gained 2.1 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively. 
   The country's central bank on Wednesday left its benchmark
one-day repurchase rate unchanged, a quarter-point above the
record low as widely expected, and raised its 2018 economic
growth forecast.
    Meanwhile, the Philippine central bank raised its benchmark
interest rate by 25 basis points to keep a lid on inflationary
pressures and bolster the fragile peso.
    The Philippine peso slid over 0.3 percent to hover
around a 12-year low hit on Monday.
    Philippine shares extended losses to a fifth session
as JG Summit Holdings Inc and Aboitiz Equity Ventures
Inc shed 4.4 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively. The
index has lost 15.2 percent so far this year. 
    Vietnam shares closed nearly 2 percent higher
following two sessions of losses while Malaysian shares
extended losses to an eighth session. 
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 STOCK MARKETS                                
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3315.9    3301.35         0.44
 Bangkok            1664.26   1639.54         1.51
 Manila             7261.62   7312.61         -0.70
 Jakarta            5884.039  5993.627        -1.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1709.75   1715.36         -0.33
 Ho Chi Minh        980.95    962.16          1.95
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3315.9    3402.92         -2.56
 Bangkok            1664.26   1753.71         -5.10
 Manila             7261.62   8558.42         -15.15
 Jakarta            5884.039  6355.654        -7.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1709.75   1796.81         -4.85
 Ho Chi Minh        980.95    984.24          -0.33
 

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.