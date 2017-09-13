SE Asia Stocks-Thailand rises for 10th session, hits 24-yr high

By Chris Thomas Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose to their highest in nearly 24 years on Wednesday, set for a 10th straight session of gains, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets edged up in tandem with Wall Street, which hit record highs overnight. The Thai index rose as much as 0.4 percent to levels not seen since January 1994. Telecom company Advanced Info Service Pcl and oil and gas refiner PTT Pcl led the gains on the index, rising as much as 1.3 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. On Wall Street, major indexes hit record closing highs, as concerns over tensions between the United States and North Korea eased and the financial impact from Hurricane Irma appeared less severe than was feared last week. "Financial markets seem to have abruptly stopped worrying about the end of the world, with stocks soaring again, bond yields pushing higher, and safe haven currencies such as the JPY selling off," ING analysts wrote in a note. Philippine shares rose as much as 0.7 percent to its highest since Aug. 17, as trading resumed after a market shutdown in the previous session on account of floods in the region. Property developer Ayala Land was among the top boosts to the index, climbing 1.4 percent to hit a near seven-week high. "With the U.S. markets so strong, there is some degree of mimicking of Wall Street," said Joseph Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc. The Philippine markets also lost a day of trade, so the effect is more pronounced, he added. The country's trade deficit narrowed in July as exports jumped and imports declined for a second straight month, a good omen for economic growth in the third quarter, data showed on Tuesday. Malaysian shares inched up to their highest since June 19 in early trade, but pared the gains to trade marginally lower. Vietnam shares climbed 0.6 percent, while the Indonesian index rose slightly. Meanwhile, Singapore shares fell as much as 0.5 percent. Lender DBS Group Holdings and beer manufacturer Thai Beverage drove the losses, slipping 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0447 Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3228.11 3235.69 -0.23 Bangkok 1649.78 1643.55 0.38 Manila 8093.99 8049.31 0.56 Jakarta 5880.353 5872.377 0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1788.43 1789.86 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 801.66 799.94 0.22 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3228.11 2880.76 12.06 Bangkok 1649.78 1542.94 6.92 Manila 8093.99 6840.64 18.32 Jakarta 5880.353 5296.711 11.02 Kuala Lumpur 1788.43 1641.73 8.94 Ho Chi Minh 801.66 664.87 20.57 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)